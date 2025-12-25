SDF’s attacks threaten negotiations with Damascus: Defense sources

ANKARA

The recent attacks by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) targeting the Syrian national army in the country's northeast threaten ongoing negotiations for the former’s integration with the latter, Turkish Defense Ministry sources have warned.

“The recent attacks by PKK/YPG/SDG disrupt Syria’s territorial integrity and stability and negatively impacts the process [to reach] an agreement. The struggle in Syria is between those who want a Syria in unity, stable and prosperous against those who want a weak, unstable and divided Syria,” the sources said on Dec. 25.

They referred to the ongoing talks between SDF and Damascus for the implementation of the March 10 agreement which stipulates SDF’s integration with the national army. Ankara and Damascus urge swift and full implementation of the agreement before the end of this year.

Ankara also accuses Israel of using its influence on SDF and preventing the implementation of the agreement.

Earlier this week, SDF attacked some targets of the national army around Aleppo. The two sides declared a ceasefire following clashes.

Türkiye’s policy is to generate peace and stability in the region, and it is well known by all sides, the sources stressed, adding “Türkiye, in this direction, is committed to pursuing close cooperation with Syria and supporting the ‘One State, One Army’ principle in Syria.”

Türkiye closely following Israel-Greece-Greek Cyprus deal

On a question about a trilateral summit of the leaders of Israel, Greece and Greek Cyprus that was focused on security cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean, the sources said Ankara has been closely following the meeting and its results.

“The initiative in question does not pose a military threat to Türkiye. Türkiye remains committed to maintaining stability and dialogue in the region,” they said.

Israel’s provocative statements against Türkiye and its inflammatory rhetoric have no basis in international law, the sources stated. “Our country favors constructive dialogue in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean based on our NATO alliance; however, it should be understood that steps contrary to the spirit of alliance cannot change the situation on the ground," they added.

They also recalled that Türkiye’s support for Turkish Cyprus will not be altered and it will continue to use all its rights stemming from its status as a guarantor country of the island.

Türkiye is not seeking escalation and conflict in the region, the sources said, adding the region should turn into a bastion of cooperation and stability.