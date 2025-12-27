Türkiye says prevailing situation in Yemen 'source of concern'

Türkiye says prevailing situation in Yemen 'source of concern'

ANKARA
Türkiye says prevailing situation in Yemen source of concern

 Türkiye on Friday said that "the prevailing situation" in Yemen is a "source of concern."

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Ankara welcomes Saudi Arabia’s "prudent stance" in the face of the current escalation, as well as the steps taken by Saudi Arabia and the UAE to foster security and stability in Yemen.

Ankara will continue backing all efforts to safeguard Yemen’s unity, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and to ensure peace and prosperity in the country, the statement added.

 Situation in eastern Yemen

Since Dec. 3, the Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces have taken control of parts of eastern Yemen’s Hadramout following clashes with the Hadramout Tribes Alliance and government-aligned First Military Region forces.

Four days later, STC forces expanded their control to another eastern province Mahra, which had been under government authority.

A joint Saudi-Emirati military team was dispatched to Aden in southern Yemen to put arrangements in place with the STC that would ensure its forces return to their previous positions outside the two provinces.

The takeover prompted mounting local and regional calls for STC forces to withdraw from Hadramout and Mahra, which together account for nearly half of Yemen’s territory, about 555,000 square kilometers.

The UN has warned that continued escalation could have serious consequences for Yemen, which is already facing one of the world’s worst humanitarian and economic crises.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye’s Kızılelma achieves world 1st autonomous close-formation flight

Türkiye’s Kızılelma achieves world 1st autonomous close-formation flight
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye’s Kızılelma achieves world 1st autonomous close-formation flight

    Türkiye’s Kızılelma achieves world 1st autonomous close-formation flight

  2. Turkish film producer says Barrack’s investment saves company from collapse

    Turkish film producer says Barrack’s investment saves company from collapse

  3. Ankara hosts Grand Atatürk Run to mark 106 years since founder’s arrival

    Ankara hosts Grand Atatürk Run to mark 106 years since founder’s arrival

  4. New regulation requires detailed proof for high-value bank transfers

    New regulation requires detailed proof for high-value bank transfers

  5. Nearly half million loggerhead turtle hatchlings reach sea in Antalya

    Nearly half million loggerhead turtle hatchlings reach sea in Antalya
Recommended
Remains of Libyan army chief return home after Ankara jet clash

Remains of Libyan army chief return home after Ankara jet clash
Türkiye says Israeli move to recognize Somaliland violation of international law

Türkiye says Israeli move to recognize Somaliland 'violation of international law'
SDF’s attacks threaten negotiations with Damascus: Defense sources

SDF’s attacks threaten negotiations with Damascus: Defense sources
Montenegro restores visa-free travel for Turkish nationals

Montenegro restores visa-free travel for Turkish nationals
Türkiye extends Libya troop presence for another two years

Türkiye extends Libya troop presence for another two years
Deadly clashes in Aleppo as Türkiye urges SDF not to be obstacle to Syrias stability

Deadly clashes in Aleppo as Türkiye urges SDF not to be obstacle to Syria's stability
WORLD Netanyahu to meet Trump in Florida with focus on Gaza deal

Netanyahu to meet Trump in Florida with focus on Gaza deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida on Dec. 29, in what is seen as a crucial visit for the next steps of the fragile Gaza truce plan.

ECONOMY Automotive sector set for continued growth, record sales in 2026

Automotive sector set for continued growth, record sales in 2026

Industry officials predict Türkiye's automotive market will maintain its growth trend for the next two to three years, including 2026, forecasting new records each year.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿