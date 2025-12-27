Türkiye says Israeli move to recognize Somaliland 'violation of international law'

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Communications Director Burhanettin Duran on Friday denounced Israel’s announcement recognizing the Somaliland region as an independent state, calling the move “a clear violation of international law.”

Duran said on U.S. social media platform X that the decision amounted to “interference in Somalia’s internal affairs,” stressing that it targeted the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“This step further destabilizes the fragile balance in the region,” he added.

Duran also characterized Israel’s position as “one of the irresponsible acts” of the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu government, “which has a dark record of genocide and occupation,” and said the move undermines ongoing efforts to ensure peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.

“I believe the international community must take a united stance against such initiatives that risk escalating tensions and security threats in the Horn of Africa,” he said.

He further reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to stand by Somalia.

“Türkiye will continue to strongly support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our fraternal country Somalia,” he concluded.

"This initiative by Israel, which aligns with its expansionist policy... constitutes overt interference in Somalia's domestic affairs", a foreign ministry statement also said.

Egypt said its top diplomat had spoken with counterparts from Türkiye, Somalia and Djibouti, who together condemned the move and emphasised "full support for the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia".

Earlier on Friday, Israel recognized Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland as an independent sovereign state.

Somaliland, which has lacked official recognition since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, operates as a de facto independent administrative, political, and security entity, with the central government unable to assert control over the region and its leadership unable to secure international recognition of independence.

The Somali government refuses to recognize Somaliland as an independent state, considers it an integral part of its territory, and views any direct deals or engagement with it as a violation of Somalia’s sovereignty and unity.

Several other countries condemned Israel's decision. The African Union (AU) rejected the move and warned that it risked "setting a dangerous precedent with far-reaching implications for peace and stability across the continent".

Somaliland "remains an integral part" of Somalia, an AU member, said the pan-African body's head Mahamoud Ali Youssouf.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the decision was "in the spirit of the Abraham Accords", referring to a series of agreements brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump in his first term that normalised ties between Israel and several Arab nations.

Netanyahu had invited Abdullahi to visit, the Israeli leader's office said.

Asked by the New York Post newspaper whether the United States planned to also recognise Somaliland, Trump said "no".

"Does anyone know what Somaliland is, really?" he added.

Hailing Israel's decision as a "historic moment", Abdullahi said in a post on X that it marked the beginning of a "strategic partnership".

The Palestinian Authority rejected Israel's recognition of Somaliland.

It said on X that Israel had previously named Somaliland "as a destination for the forced displacement of our Palestinian people, particularly from the Gaza Strip", and warned against "complicity" with such a move.