Trump praises Türkiye as 'good place,' calls Erdoğan 'good leader'

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump described Türkiye on Tuesday as "a good place" and praised President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as "a good leader."

Trump made the remarks at the White House during a meeting with ambassadorial nominees, where each nominee introduced themselves and their designated countries.

When Tom Barrack, the nominee for Türkiye, spoke about the country, he highlighted its historical significance.

"Türkiye is one of the most ancient civilizations and is in search of your peace, prosperity, and security program," said Barrack.

In response, Trump said, "Good place, good leader, too."

Trump announced Barrack's nomination for the ambassadorship in December.