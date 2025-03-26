Trump praises Türkiye as 'good place,' calls Erdoğan 'good leader'

Trump praises Türkiye as 'good place,' calls Erdoğan 'good leader'

WASHINGTON
Trump praises Türkiye as good place, calls Erdoğan good leader

U.S. President Donald Trump described Türkiye on Tuesday as "a good place" and praised President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as "a good leader."

Trump made the remarks at the White House during a meeting with ambassadorial nominees, where each nominee introduced themselves and their designated countries.

When Tom Barrack, the nominee for Türkiye, spoke about the country, he highlighted its historical significance.

"Türkiye is one of the most ancient civilizations and is in search of your peace, prosperity, and security program," said Barrack.

In response, Trump said, "Good place, good leader, too."

Trump announced Barrack's nomination for the ambassadorship in December.

ties,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 150 police officers injured in protests: Yerlikaya

150 police officers injured in protests: Yerlikaya
LATEST NEWS

  1. 150 police officers injured in protests: Yerlikaya

    150 police officers injured in protests: Yerlikaya

  2. Top Turkish, US officials meet in Washington for talks

    Top Turkish, US officials meet in Washington for talks

  3. UN reports 142,000 displaced in Gaza in 1 week

    UN reports 142,000 displaced in Gaza in 1 week

  4. Pakistan's Parsi community dwindles as young migrate

    Pakistan's Parsi community dwindles as young migrate

  5. BMW to team up with Chinese Alibaba to integrate AI into vehicles

    BMW to team up with Chinese Alibaba to integrate AI into vehicles
Recommended
Ankara requests explanation from Athens over ‘impertinent’ chants at military parade

Ankara requests explanation from Athens over ‘impertinent’ chants at military parade
Parliament speaker invites counterparts to pro-Palestine summit in Istanbul

Parliament speaker invites counterparts to pro-Palestine summit in Istanbul
Türkiye urges intl community to step up support to secure Syrias future

Türkiye urges int'l community to 'step up' support to secure Syria's future
Fidan, Rubio signal defense breakthrough in Washington talks

Fidan, Rubio signal defense breakthrough in Washington talks
Fidan to attend Gaza contact group meeting in Cairo

Fidan to attend Gaza contact group meeting in Cairo
100th anniversary of Türkiye-Japan ties crowned with record exports

100th anniversary of Türkiye-Japan ties crowned with record exports
WORLD UN reports 142,000 displaced in Gaza in 1 week

UN reports 142,000 displaced in Gaza in 1 week

The U.N. on Wednesday reported that at least 142,000 people have been displaced in the Gaza Strip in one week, as Israeli bombardments and displacement orders escalate.

ECONOMY Pakistans Parsi community dwindles as young migrate

Pakistan's Parsi community dwindles as young migrate

From a gated community for her Zoroastrian faith in Pakistan's megacity Karachi, 22-year-old Elisha Amra has waved goodbye to many friends migrating abroad as the ancient Parsi community dwindles.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿