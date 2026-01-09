Türkiye expects SDF to comply with March 10 deal in Syria

Türkiye expects SDF to comply with March 10 deal in Syria

ANKARA
Türkiye expects SDF to comply with March 10 deal in Syria

Türkiye expects the terrorist organization YPG/SDF to comply with the March 10 agreement in Syria and fulfill its obligations, said Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday.

Speaking at a Türkiye-Indonesia joint foreign and defense ministers meeting in the capital Ankara, Fidan also stressed that ensuring public order in Syria is extremely important for public peace and welfare, and that the fight against terrorism must continue in the most effective manner.

On March 10, 2025, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the SDF’s integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

Authorities said in the months since, the SDF has not shown any efforts to meet the terms of the agreement.

The government has intensified efforts to maintain security across the country since the ouster of the Assad regime in December 2024, after 24 years in power.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

    Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

  2. Fire of Anatolia’s ‘Troy’ to take stage in Istanbul

    Fire of Anatolia’s ‘Troy’ to take stage in Istanbul

  3. Necropolis along Kuşadası coast placed under protection

    Necropolis along Kuşadası coast placed under protection

  4. Where does a chef’s real impact truly lie?

    Where does a chef’s real impact truly lie?

  5. Türkiye’s top court recognizes translator rights in book title dispute

    Türkiye’s top court recognizes translator rights in book title dispute
Recommended
Türkiye’s top court recognizes translator rights in book title dispute

Türkiye’s top court recognizes translator rights in book title dispute
Backpack-wearing rats to search for survivors beneath rubble in Türkiye

Backpack-wearing rats to search for survivors beneath rubble in Türkiye
Historic Erzurum congress building closed to visitors over quake safety concerns

Historic Erzurum congress building closed to visitors over quake safety concerns
Türkiye, Indonesia to strengthen defense ties with new agreement

Türkiye, Indonesia to strengthen defense ties with new agreement
Fidan says YPG/SDF shifts position only under force amid Aleppo tensions

Fidan says YPG/SDF shifts position only under force amid Aleppo tensions
Erdoğan praises Palestinians’ resilience, expresses solidarity

Erdoğan praises Palestinians’ resilience, expresses solidarity
WORLD New protests erupt in Iran despite internet shutdown

New protests erupt in Iran despite internet shutdown

Iranians took to the streets in new protests Friday to press the biggest movement against the Islamic republic in more than three years, as authorities sustained an internet blackout as part of a crackdown that has left dozens dead.
ECONOMY Inflation in Türkiye to drop below 20 pct in 2026, Şimşek said

Inflation in Türkiye to drop below 20 pct in 2026, Şimşek said

Türkiye's inflation will continue to decline, the main goal is to bring it below 20 percent in 2026, the treasury and finance minister said Friday.
SPORTS Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in Super Cup

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in Super Cup

One of the world's most storied rivalries will take center stage on Jan. 10, when Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe face off in the Turkish Super Cup final at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium.
﻿