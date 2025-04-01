Fidan due in Paris for talks on bilateral, regional issues

ANKARA
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is due in Paris on April 2 for an official visit to meet with his French counterpart, Jean-Noël Barrot, to discuss bilateral relations and pressing regional and international developments.

Turkish diplomatic sources told local media that the talks will cover Türkiye-France relations, Ankara's ties with the EU, European security, the wars in Ukraine and Gaza and the transition period in Syria.

Economic cooperation is also expected to be a key topic, with Fidan set to discuss strengthening ties in trade, investment, energy and tourism, the sources said.

Bilateral trade between Türkiye and France reached around $22.5 billion in 2024, up from $21 billion the previous year. Türkiye ranked as France’s 11th-largest export market, while France was Türkiye's sixth-largest export destination.

Fidan is also expected to raise concerns over racist and extremist movements targeting the Turkish community in France, which numbers around 800,000.

Additionally, he will advocate for stronger cooperation in the defense industry and call for the lifting of export restrictions, according to the sources.

The Turkish top diplomat is set to stress the need for concerted efforts in the fight against terrorism, reiterating Türkiye's expectation for an end to the presence of PKK and YPG in northern Syria and continued support against ISIL.

Regarding the ongoing war in Gaza, Fidan is expected to urge the international community to take action against what he described as Israel’s threats to regional security and crimes against humanity.

He will also reiterate Türkiye's willingness to contribute to diplomatic efforts for a just and lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Another key focus will be European security, with Fidan emphasizing Türkiye's role in shaping the continent’s defense framework.

He has previously said any European security architecture that excludes Türkiye would be “unrealistic,” underscoring the country’s strategic military position.

“If a European security architecture is going to be reestablished, it cannot be without Türkiye,” he said. “An approach that excludes a military power like Türkiye would be very unrealistic.”

Despite progress in its Common Security and Defense Policy, the EU continues to rely on NATO and the United States for territorial defense.

Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines
