Türkiye to become hub of global diplomacy in 2026 with major summits

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is set to host a dense diplomatic calendar in 2026, headlined by the NATO leaders’ summit and the United Nations’ climate conference, with dozens of world leaders expected to visit the country.

At the top of Ankara’s diplomatic agenda is the NATO leaders’ summit scheduled to take place on July 7–8 in the Turkish capital.

For months, preparations have been underway to host the heads of state and government — and their delegations — from all 32 member states.

The summit will be held both at the Presidential Complex and at a new military complex.

The Ay Yıldız Joint Command Headquarters — named after the crescent and star of the Turkish flag — is designed to consolidate Türkiye’s defense institutions, including the Defense Ministry, the General Staff and the commands of the army, navy and air force.

Due to its proximity to the Presidential Complex and ease of access to key ring roads, the runway at Etimesgut Airport is being renovated to accommodate protocol flights.

Ankara will also see heightened security measures, with back-to-back security coordination meetings already taking place. Granting administrative leave to non-essential public employees during the summit days is reportedly under consideration.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, while announcing Türkiye as the host, thanked Ankara and underlined that the country has been “a strong ally for more than 70 years,” making an “invaluable contribution to our shared security.”

He added that the upcoming summit would “further strengthen NATO to build a stronger, fairer and more effective alliance ready to respond to the critical challenges to our security.”

This will mark the second time Türkiye has hosted a NATO summit — the first was held in Istanbul in 2004.

Another major event Türkiye will host in 2026 is the U.N.’s annual climate conference, COP31.

The conference is planned for November in the Mediterranean province of Antalya, with the summit expected to take place in Istanbul.

The coastal city was selected for its international transport and accommodation capacity, having previously hosted the 2015 G20 Summit. Around 196 world leaders are expected to attend.

Türkiye shared its updated nationally determined contribution, outlining fossil fuel phase-down and renewable energy goals, during COP30.

For two weeks, Türkiye will become a global hub of climate diplomacy — a process expected to significantly increase international investor and financing interest in the country’s clean energy and green technology sectors. Türkiye’s climate policies, emission-reduction plans and green-transition programs are also expected to attract heightened global scrutiny and recognition.

Türkiye secured the COP31 hosting rights after months of competition with Australia.

In addition, the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States will also convene in Türkiye next year, with the host city and dates to be announced at a later stage.