CHP leader renews his calls for normalization in politics

ANKARA

Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chairman Özgür Özel has renewed his calls on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the normalization of Turkish politics by easing tensions and abandoning inflammatory rhetoric.

In an address to his first parliamentary group in 2026, Özel underlined the need to open a new page in politics by taking necessary lessons from the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the United States.

"If Maduro were to commit to fair competition in his country and govern his people with justice, his nation would protect him. The Maduro example serves as a reminder: Political fragility, conflicts, tensions and anything that weakens a country's internal front poses a threat to everyone in that country," Özgür Özel stated.

“Now it is time for us to end internal fight, polarization, reinforce social peace and decrease the people’s concerns for the future,” he added.

The CHP will continue its path for power and embrace all the people regardless of which political parties they are voting for, Özel said, calling on the government to work together to increase minimum wage and pensions for the retired.