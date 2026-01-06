CHP leader renews his calls for normalization in politics

CHP leader renews his calls for normalization in politics

ANKARA
CHP leader renews his calls for normalization in politics

Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chairman Özgür Özel has renewed his calls on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the normalization of Turkish politics by easing tensions and abandoning inflammatory rhetoric.

In an address to his first parliamentary group in 2026, Özel underlined the need to open a new page in politics by taking necessary lessons from the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the United States.

"If Maduro were to commit to fair competition in his country and govern his people with justice, his nation would protect him. The Maduro example serves as a reminder: Political fragility, conflicts, tensions and anything that weakens a country's internal front poses a threat to everyone in that country," Özgür Özel stated.

“Now it is time for us to end internal fight, polarization, reinforce social peace and decrease the people’s concerns for the future,” he added.

The CHP will continue its path for power and embrace all the people regardless of which political parties they are voting for, Özel said, calling on the government to work together to increase minimum wage and pensions for the retired.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump actively discussing purchase of Greenland: White House

Trump 'actively' discussing purchase of Greenland: White House
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump 'actively' discussing purchase of Greenland: White House

    Trump 'actively' discussing purchase of Greenland: White House

  2. Türkiye to assess joint defense industry steps with Malaysia

    Türkiye to assess joint defense industry steps with Malaysia

  3. US energy secretary says will control Venezuelan oil sales 'indefinitely'

    US energy secretary says will control Venezuelan oil sales 'indefinitely'

  4. US seizes 2 sanctioned oil tankers linked to Venezuela

    US seizes 2 sanctioned oil tankers linked to Venezuela

  5. Syrian army plans limited operation in Aleppo against SDF: Ministry

    Syrian army plans limited operation in Aleppo against SDF: Ministry
Recommended
DEM Party delegation visits CHPs Özel to discuss anti-terror bid

DEM Party delegation visits CHP's Özel to discuss anti-terror bid
Parliament approves 2026 budget in chaotic session

Parliament approves 2026 budget in chaotic session
DEM Party: Peace commission’s mandate may be extended

DEM Party: Peace commission’s mandate may be extended
DEM Party to expand peace bid talks with AKP, Justice Ministry

DEM Party to expand peace bid talks with AKP, Justice Ministry
CHP’s Özel holds talks with Key Party leader

CHP’s Özel holds talks with Key Party leader
Kurtulmuş meets former Kurdish MPs on peace initiative

Kurtulmuş meets former Kurdish MPs on peace initiative
WORLD Trump actively discussing purchase of Greenland: White House

Trump 'actively' discussing purchase of Greenland: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump has "actively discussed" the purchase of Greenland from Denmark with his team, the White House said on Jan. 7, but refused to rule out possible military action.
ECONOMY Japan urges China to drop controls on dual-use exports

Japan urges China to drop controls on dual-use exports

Japan has urged China to revoke its decision to impose tougher export controls on products with potential military uses, possibly including rare earths.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿