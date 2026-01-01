Türkiye grants visa-free entry to Chinese nationals

A presidential decree published in Türkiye’s Official Gazette announced that Chinese nationals will be granted visa-free entry to Türkiye for tourism and transit purposes as of Jan. 2.

Under the new regulation, holders of passports issued by the People’s Republic of China will be allowed to stay in Türkiye for up to 90 days within any 180-day period without obtaining a visa. The decision is expected to contribute positively to bilateral tourism flows and to further deepen economic ties between the two countries.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and China were established in 1971 and were elevated to the level of “strategic cooperation” in 2010. In recent years, relations have gained renewed momentum, particularly in trade and investment.

Trade volume between the two countries has expanded dramatically over the past two decades. While bilateral trade stood at $1 billion in 2001, it surpassed $48 billion in 2024, reaching a record high.

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), Türkiye’s exports to China amounted to $3.4 billion in 2024, while imports reached $44.9 billion.

In September 2024, reports suggested that Türkiye was planning a partnership with China to process raw material deposits used in electric vehicle production.

Such cooperation could increase Türkiye’s attractiveness for Chinese electric vehicle and battery manufacturers seeking alternative production and market access routes.

Chinese automakers have shown growing interest in Türkiye, particularly in light of the European Union’s decision to impose tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles.

Türkiye’s customs union with the EU positions it as a strategic gateway to the European market.

In this context, BYD has already signed an agreement to establish a manufacturing facility in Türkiye, while discussions have also been held with Chery Automobile Co. Ltd., SAIC Motor Corp. and Great Wall Motor Co.

