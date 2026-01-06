Terror-free Türkiye to establish new regional geopolitics: Intelligence chief

ANKARA

Türkiye’s intelligence chief, İbrahim Kalın, has said that the success of the terror-free Türkiye project will establish new regional geopolitics, vowing Ankara’s efforts to eliminate terrorism and its financial roots will intensify in the coming period.

“At this point, one of the most important components of the steps our state is taking to strengthen its domestic front and establish its own geopolitical axis is the goal of the terror-free Türkiye,” National Intelligence Organization (MİT) President İbrahim Kalın said in an article he penned for the state-run Anadolu Agency on the 99th anniversary of the foundation of the MIT.

The terror-free Türkiye bid is a comprehensive, multi-dimensional and innovative transformation project, Kalın said, referring to the disarmament and dissolution of the PKK terror organization.

Recalling that the process is being run through a parliamentary panel through the support of the political parties, the intelligence chief stated, adding “While this process strengthens our domestic front, it is also laying the foundations for new regional geopolitics. Steps that transform our ancient civilizational heritage into strategic value will also prevent interventions that are contrary to the spirit of our history and geography.”

Kalın also stressed that “A new era, free from terrorism and built on the foundations of brotherhood and social integration, will be one of the greatest achievements of the strategically constructed Turkish Century.”

While running the terror-free Türkiye project, the relevant bodies will continue its fight against terrorism, Kalın underlined.

“Our country, which unequivocally rejects all forms of terrorism, continued its efforts to eliminate the terrorist threat in 2025,” he recalled, stressing that substantial anti-terror fight against the ISIL, Al-Qaida, PKK, FETÖ and DHKP/C will continue for the comfort and security of Türkiye.

“Regardless of their source, origin, form or justification, our fight against the actual actions, financing and propaganda activities of terrorist organizations will continue with determination and resolve,” he said.