Türkiye-UK trade volume could reach $70 billion: Association

LONDON

Trade between Türkiye and the United Kingdom continued to expand in 2025, surpassing $30 billion when services are included, says Vehbi Keleş, chairman of the European Turkish Brands Association (ATMB).

He noted that this figure could rise to $70 billion in the coming years with the conclusion of a new free trade agreement (FTA).

Keleş highlighted that Türkiye’s exports to the U.K. reached $16.7 billion in 2025, marking a 9.2 percent increase compared to the previous year. Imports from the U.K. also rose by 6 percent, totaling $7.25 billion.

He added that the 8th session of the Türkiye–UK Economic and Trade Joint Committee (JETCO) will be held on Jan. 8, while the fourth round of expanded FTA negotiations is scheduled to take place in London soon.

Both sides are eager to finalize the FTA process, Keleş said, stressing that negotiations are expected to conclude this year, with the agreement entering into force by early 2027 at the latest.

“Once the new FTA is implemented, bilateral trade could reach as high as $70 billion in the coming years,” he remarked.

Keleş underlined the strength of Türkiye’s automotive exports, which accounted for approximately $4.2 billion of total shipments to the U.K. He pointed out that Ford Otosan’s commercial vehicles produced in Gölcük form the backbone of Britain’s logistics infrastructure, commanding a 33 percent market share in the U.K.’s commercial vehicle segment.

He also emphasized that the U.K.’s push for EVs and carbon neutrality represents an opportunity rather than a threat for Turkish firms, noting that Türkiye’s automotive industry has adapted to electrification faster than many European competitors.

A similar success story is evident in the white goods sector. Turkish manufacturers hold a 22 percent market share in refrigerators and 20 percent in washing machines in the U.K., he said.

Keleş stressed that Türkiye’s rapid transition to energy-efficient “A-class” products has enabled its industry to meet Britain’s green standards, giving Turkish firms a competitive edge over rivals such as China.