Türkiye-UK trade volume could reach $70 billion: Association

Türkiye-UK trade volume could reach $70 billion: Association

LONDON
Türkiye-UK trade volume could reach $70 billion: Association

Trade between Türkiye and the United Kingdom continued to expand in 2025, surpassing $30 billion when services are included, says Vehbi Keleş, chairman of the European Turkish Brands Association (ATMB).

He noted that this figure could rise to $70 billion in the coming years with the conclusion of a new free trade agreement (FTA).

Keleş highlighted that Türkiye’s exports to the U.K. reached $16.7 billion in 2025, marking a 9.2 percent increase compared to the previous year. Imports from the U.K. also rose by 6 percent, totaling $7.25 billion.

He added that the 8th session of the Türkiye–UK Economic and Trade Joint Committee (JETCO) will be held on Jan. 8, while the fourth round of expanded FTA negotiations is scheduled to take place in London soon.

Both sides are eager to finalize the FTA process, Keleş said, stressing that negotiations are expected to conclude this year, with the agreement entering into force by early 2027 at the latest.

“Once the new FTA is implemented, bilateral trade could reach as high as $70 billion in the coming years,” he remarked.

Keleş underlined the strength of Türkiye’s automotive exports, which accounted for approximately $4.2 billion of total shipments to the U.K. He pointed out that Ford Otosan’s commercial vehicles produced in Gölcük form the backbone of Britain’s logistics infrastructure, commanding a 33 percent market share in the U.K.’s commercial vehicle segment.

He also emphasized that the U.K.’s push for EVs and carbon neutrality represents an opportunity rather than a threat for Turkish firms, noting that Türkiye’s automotive industry has adapted to electrification faster than many European competitors.

A similar success story is evident in the white goods sector. Turkish manufacturers hold a 22 percent market share in refrigerators and 20 percent in washing machines in the U.K., he said.

Keleş stressed that Türkiye’s rapid transition to energy-efficient “A-class” products has enabled its industry to meet Britain’s green standards, giving Turkish firms a competitive edge over rivals such as China.

volume,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump actively discussing purchase of Greenland: White House

Trump 'actively' discussing purchase of Greenland: White House
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump 'actively' discussing purchase of Greenland: White House

    Trump 'actively' discussing purchase of Greenland: White House

  2. Türkiye to assess joint defense industry steps with Malaysia

    Türkiye to assess joint defense industry steps with Malaysia

  3. US energy secretary says will control Venezuelan oil sales 'indefinitely'

    US energy secretary says will control Venezuelan oil sales 'indefinitely'

  4. US seizes 2 sanctioned oil tankers linked to Venezuela

    US seizes 2 sanctioned oil tankers linked to Venezuela

  5. Syrian army plans limited operation in Aleppo against SDF: Ministry

    Syrian army plans limited operation in Aleppo against SDF: Ministry
Recommended
Japan urges China to drop controls on dual-use exports

Japan urges China to drop controls on dual-use exports
German climate goals at risk as emissions cuts slow

German climate goals at risk as emissions cuts slow
Nvidia CEO praises robots as AI immigrants

Nvidia CEO praises robots as 'AI immigrants'
US says military operation in Venezuela increases control over energy resources

US says military operation in Venezuela increases control over energy resources
Turkish economy shows strong gains, fueling optimism for 2026

Turkish economy shows strong gains, fueling optimism for 2026
Türkiyes auto market sets new record: Data

Türkiye's auto market sets new record: Data
2025 oil output hits 47.9 mln barrels, minister says

2025 oil output hits 47.9 mln barrels, minister says
WORLD Trump actively discussing purchase of Greenland: White House

Trump 'actively' discussing purchase of Greenland: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump has "actively discussed" the purchase of Greenland from Denmark with his team, the White House said on Jan. 7, but refused to rule out possible military action.
ECONOMY Japan urges China to drop controls on dual-use exports

Japan urges China to drop controls on dual-use exports

Japan has urged China to revoke its decision to impose tougher export controls on products with potential military uses, possibly including rare earths.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿