Israeli FM in Somaliland weeks after official recognition

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.

Israel's foreign minister arrived in Somaliland on Tuesday in the first high-profile visit by an Israeli official since the country recognized the breakaway region in the Horn of Africa, the Somaliland presidency said.

Israel announced last month it was officially recoginzing Somaliland, a first for the self-proclaimed republic that in 1991 declared it had unilaterally separated from Somalia.

"A delegation led by the Israel Foreign Minister Gideon Saar landed at the Hargeisa town, he was received at the airport by senior government officials. He had meetings with the Somaliland top officials," the presidency said in a statement.

Somaliland, which has for decades sought international recognition, enjoys a strategic position on the Gulf of Aden and has its own currency, passport and army.

Israel's recognition of the breakaway region drew widespread criticism from Africa and Muslim-majority countries, which described the move as an attack on Somali sovereignty.

The European Union has also insisted that Somalia's sovereignty should be respected.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud condemned the decision as a "threat" to the stability in the Horn of Africa.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, he said Somaliland had accepted three conditions from Israel: the resettlement of Palestinians, the establishment of a military base on the Gulf of Aden, and joining the Abraham Accords to normalise ties with Israel.

But Somaliland's foreign ministry denied the first two conditions.

Regional analysts believe that a rapprochement with Somaliland would provide Israel with better access to the Red Sea, enabling it to hit Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Its location alongside one of the world's busiest shipping lanes has made it a key partner for foreign countries.

