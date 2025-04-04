Damascus, YPG swap prisoners under new Aleppo deal

Damascus, YPG swap prisoners under new Aleppo deal

ALEPPO
Damascus, YPG swap prisoners under new Aleppo deal

The Syrian government and the PKK/YPG terrorist organization have conducted their first prisoner exchange in Aleppo under a recently finalized agreement.

As part of the first phase of the swap, the terror group freed approximately 100 people who had been held since the Baath regime's collapse in December 2024.

In exchange, the Syrian regime released 97 PKK/YPG members. Following the regime's downfall, the PKK/YPG infiltrated central Aleppo and detained a large number of ordinary people, raising widespread concern about their fate.

The exchanges took place at the Layramoun Junction in Aleppo province, following the agreement signed by the two sides on April 1.

The deal with the government and the PKK/YPG-led SDF stipulates that PKK/YPG elements will pull out of the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods in Aleppo.

The group’s so-called “internal security forces” in those areas will be unified under a single structure and placed under the Interior Ministry, according to Lt. Col. Mohammed Abdul Ghani, who attended talks with the terror group on behalf of the government.

All military forces will withdraw to northeastern Syria, an official said.

“Specific arrangements will be made by central committees and the Defense Ministry regarding the SDF’s military status. There will be no military presence in these two neighborhoods. Necessary mechanisms will be established, and the areas will be demilitarized.”

PKK is listed as a terror organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU.

The YPG/PYD is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

damascus, prisoner swap,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye celebrates 76th anniversary of NATO

Türkiye celebrates 76th anniversary of NATO
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye celebrates 76th anniversary of NATO

    Türkiye celebrates 76th anniversary of NATO

  2. Trump's global tariff takes effect in dramatic US trade shift

    Trump's global tariff takes effect in dramatic US trade shift

  3. Russian strike kills 18 in Zelensky's home city

    Russian strike kills 18 in Zelensky's home city

  4. New Bruce Springsteen music set for release in June

    New Bruce Springsteen music set for release in June

  5. Tate Modern gifted 'extraordinary' work by US artist Joan Mitchell

    Tate Modern gifted 'extraordinary' work by US artist Joan Mitchell
Recommended
Russian strike kills 18 in Zelenskys home city

Russian strike kills 18 in Zelensky's home city
Ukraine claims 12 killed, over 50 injured in Russian missile strike

Ukraine claims 12 killed, over 50 injured in Russian missile strike
US Senate confirms Dr. Öz to lead Medicare and Medicaid

US Senate confirms Dr. Öz to lead Medicare and Medicaid
Greek Cyprus approves law enabling women to volunteer for military service

Greek Cyprus approves law enabling women to volunteer for military service
Britain, France accuse Russias Putin of delaying Ukraine ceasefire efforts

Britain, France accuse Russia's Putin of delaying Ukraine ceasefire efforts
India and Bangladesh leaders meet for first time since revolution

India and Bangladesh leaders meet for first time since revolution
WORLD Russian strike kills 18 in Zelenskys home city

Russian strike kills 18 in Zelensky's home city

A Russian ballistic missile strike on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's home city of Kryvyi Rig killed 18 people, among them nine children, authorities said.
ECONOMY Trumps global tariff takes effect in dramatic US trade shift

Trump's global tariff takes effect in dramatic US trade shift

U.S. President Donald Trump's widest-ranging tariffs to date took effect Saturday, in a move which could trigger retaliation and escalating trade tensions that could upset the global economy.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿