Snow sculpture completed in Kars ahead of Sarıkamış Campaign anniversary

Snow sculpture completed in Kars ahead of Sarıkamış Campaign anniversary

KARS
Snow sculpture completed in Kars ahead of Sarıkamış Campaign anniversary

Authorities in Türkiye’s eastern province of Kars have completed one of two snow sculptures being prepared as part of commemorative events marking the 111th anniversary of the Sarıkamış Campaign, one of the most tragic episodes of World War I for the Ottoman army.

The snow sculptures are being created ahead of the official remembrance ceremonies scheduled for Jan. 3-4 in the Sarıkamış district. While such sculptures have traditionally been displayed near the hotels zone of the Sarıkamış Ski Center, works are also being carried out in the Kızılçubuk area, a site of historical significance where Ottoman forces once gathered before the offensive.

The project, which symbolizes the soldiers who were martyred 111 years ago in the Allahuekber Mountains, is being coordinated by the leadership of Kars Governor’s Office and the Sarıkamış District Governorship, with academic supervision provided by Muhammet Hanifi Zengin from Kafkas University.

“The Kızılçubuk area is historically important as it was where the Ottoman army assembled for the operation,” Zengin said. “Every year, Sarıkamış martyrs are commemorated through organized programs, and this year we are once again contributing through monumental snow sculptures.”

Artist Suat Korkmaz said the challenging conditions at an altitude of 2,500 meters make the work physically demanding. “The cold is intense at this elevation, but the spirit of commemorating the martyrs makes these harsh conditions easier to endure,” he said.

The Sarıkamış commemorations will also include a nationwide memorial march and remembrance programs honoring tens of thousands of soldiers who perished during the winter campaign of 1914-1915 due to extreme cold, rugged terrain and logistical failures.

 

sculpture ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye says it will back Syrian govt if SDF fails to integrate

Türkiye says it will back Syrian gov't if SDF fails to integrate
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye says it will back Syrian gov't if SDF fails to integrate

    Türkiye says it will back Syrian gov't if SDF fails to integrate

  2. Steel Dome's Hisar missile system hits target in test

    Steel Dome's Hisar missile system hits target in test

  3. CHP’s Özel pledges ‘great change’ for Türkiye in 2026

    CHP’s Özel pledges ‘great change’ for Türkiye in 2026

  4. Gaza aid groups face ban as 10 nations sound alarm

    Gaza aid groups face ban as 10 nations sound alarm

  5. Turkish Airlines to be among world's top 5 airlines by 2033, say CEO

    Turkish Airlines to be among world's top 5 airlines by 2033, say CEO
Recommended
Türkiye says it will back Syrian govt if SDF fails to integrate

Türkiye says it will back Syrian gov't if SDF fails to integrate
Steel Domes Hisar missile system hits target in test

Steel Dome's Hisar missile system hits target in test
CHP’s Özel pledges ‘great change’ for Türkiye in 2026

CHP’s Özel pledges ‘great change’ for Türkiye in 2026
Authorities arrest 12 more in expanding celebrity drug probe

Authorities arrest 12 more in expanding celebrity drug probe
Erdoğan: Terror-free Türkiye to open new page for region

Erdoğan: Terror-free Türkiye to open 'new page' for region
One tanker freed after minor collision at Istanbul coast

One tanker freed after minor collision at Istanbul coast
Dozens more held in follow-up ISIL raids after Yalova clash

Dozens more held in follow-up ISIL raids after Yalova clash
WORLD Gaza aid groups face ban as 10 nations sound alarm

Gaza aid groups face ban as 10 nations sound alarm

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached a critical juncture as Israel announced plans to suspend several international aid organizations starting in January, even as a coalition of ten nations warned of "catastrophic" conditions facing civilians this winter.  
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines to be among worlds top 5 airlines by 2033, say CEO

Turkish Airlines to be among world's top 5 airlines by 2033, say CEO

Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines will be among the world’s top five airlines by 2033, when it reaches an aircraft fleet of 813 units, the airline's CEO has said.  
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿