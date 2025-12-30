Snow sculpture completed in Kars ahead of Sarıkamış Campaign anniversary

KARS

Authorities in Türkiye’s eastern province of Kars have completed one of two snow sculptures being prepared as part of commemorative events marking the 111th anniversary of the Sarıkamış Campaign, one of the most tragic episodes of World War I for the Ottoman army.

The snow sculptures are being created ahead of the official remembrance ceremonies scheduled for Jan. 3-4 in the Sarıkamış district. While such sculptures have traditionally been displayed near the hotels zone of the Sarıkamış Ski Center, works are also being carried out in the Kızılçubuk area, a site of historical significance where Ottoman forces once gathered before the offensive.

The project, which symbolizes the soldiers who were martyred 111 years ago in the Allahuekber Mountains, is being coordinated by the leadership of Kars Governor’s Office and the Sarıkamış District Governorship, with academic supervision provided by Muhammet Hanifi Zengin from Kafkas University.

“The Kızılçubuk area is historically important as it was where the Ottoman army assembled for the operation,” Zengin said. “Every year, Sarıkamış martyrs are commemorated through organized programs, and this year we are once again contributing through monumental snow sculptures.”

Artist Suat Korkmaz said the challenging conditions at an altitude of 2,500 meters make the work physically demanding. “The cold is intense at this elevation, but the spirit of commemorating the martyrs makes these harsh conditions easier to endure,” he said.

The Sarıkamış commemorations will also include a nationwide memorial march and remembrance programs honoring tens of thousands of soldiers who perished during the winter campaign of 1914-1915 due to extreme cold, rugged terrain and logistical failures.