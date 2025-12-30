Israel's decision to recognize Somaliland illegitimate, unacceptable: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Israel's decision to recognize Somaliland is illegitimate and unacceptable, the Turkish president said on Dec. 30.

Speaking at a news conference with his Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Istanbul, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said a significant improvement in security has been achieved in Somalia despite various acts of sabotage by those who do not want Somalia to rise again.

Türkiye plans to begin drilling operations in 2026, Erdoğan stated, adding that these activities will make significant contributions to the Somali people's well-being.

Ankara has added 2 new deep-sea drilling ships to its fleet, he added.

As Somalia faces threats to its territorial integrity and sovereignty, it has felt the support of Türkiye and the Turkish people, Mohamud said for his part.

Israeli Premier Netanyahu’s aggressive stance against Somalia’s territorial integrity is unacceptable, he added.

Israel recognized Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland as an independent sovereign state on Dec. 26.

Somaliland, which has lacked official recognition since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, operates as a de facto independent administrative, political, and security entity, with the central government unable to assert control over the region, and its leadership unable to secure international recognition of independence.

The Somali government refuses to recognize Somaliland as an independent state, considers it an integral part of its territory, and views any direct deals or engagement with it as a violation of Somalia’s sovereignty and unity.

