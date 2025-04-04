Ukraine claims 12 killed, over 50 injured in Russian missile strike

KIEV

Ukrainian authorities on Friday claimed that a Russian ballistic missile strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region killed at least 12 people and injured more than 50 others.

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the local defense council in Kryvyi Rih, said the missile hit the center of a residential neighborhood. “As of now, 12 dead, more than 50 injured,” he wrote on Telegram.

Yevhen Sytnychenko, head of the Kryvyi Rih District State Administration, confirmed the reported death toll and said the number of injured was still being verified.

Serhiy Lysak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk regional administration, said the number of casualties could increase further. He also noted that fires broke out in several vehicles and garages as a result of the impact.

There has been no immediate response from Russian authorities regarding the claims.

Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has repeatedly come under attack since the start of Russia’s war on Ukraine in February 2022.