Authorities imposes 2.7 billion Turkish Liras in food safety fines

ANKARA

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry announced that food inspections carried out across the country this year resulted in administrative fines totaling 2.7 billion Turkish Liras ($62.8 million).

Agriculture Minister İbrahim Yumaklı stated that 1.35 million inspections were conducted at food production, sales and mass consumption sites, leading to 32,210 penalties and 570 criminal complaints filed with public prosecutors.

Yumaklı emphasized that the ministry’s 8,113 inspectors worked nationwide to ensure compliance, imposing fines amounting to 2.65 billion liras.

He noted that ahead of the New Year, when food consumption typically rises, a special inspection program was launched on Dec. 18. Since then, 19,082 additional inspections have been carried out, with authorities determined not to allow any practices that could endanger public health.

The minister highlighted that in 2025, new regulations have been introduced to strengthen food safety.

He underscored that fraudulent, counterfeit and adulterated products are publicly listed on the ministry’s website to inform consumers and legal proceedings against violators are pursued. Inspections, he added, are not limited to retail outlets but extend from farms to dining tables, covering pesticide use and other agricultural practices.