Authorities imposes 2.7 billion Turkish Liras in food safety fines

ANKARA
The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry announced that food inspections carried out across the country this year resulted in administrative fines totaling 2.7 billion Turkish Liras ($62.8 million).

Agriculture Minister İbrahim Yumaklı stated that 1.35 million inspections were conducted at food production, sales and mass consumption sites, leading to 32,210 penalties and 570 criminal complaints filed with public prosecutors.

Yumaklı emphasized that the ministry’s 8,113 inspectors worked nationwide to ensure compliance, imposing fines amounting to 2.65 billion liras.

He noted that ahead of the New Year, when food consumption typically rises, a special inspection program was launched on Dec. 18. Since then, 19,082 additional inspections have been carried out, with authorities determined not to allow any practices that could endanger public health.

The minister highlighted that in 2025, new regulations have been introduced to strengthen food safety.

He underscored that fraudulent, counterfeit and adulterated products are publicly listed on the ministry’s website to inform consumers and legal proceedings against violators are pursued. Inspections, he added, are not limited to retail outlets but extend from farms to dining tables, covering pesticide use and other agricultural practices.

Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row
WORLD Libya says UK to analyze black box from crash that killed general

Libya says UK to analyze black box from crash that killed general

Libya said on Thursday that Britain had agreed to analyse the black box from a plane crash in Türkiye on Dec. 23 that killed a Libyan military delegation, including the head of its army.
ECONOMY Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Although the headline Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) Türkiye Manufacturing PMI remained below the 50 no-change mark in December, it rose for the second month running to 48.9 from 48.0 in November.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
