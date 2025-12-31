New vessels to operate in Somali waters, Black Sea

ANKARA
Türkiye has expanded its energy fleet with the addition of two state-of-the-art deep-sea drilling vessels, further strengthening its exploration and production capabilities.

According to the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the names of the twin vessels as "Çağrı Bey" and "Yıldırım," with one set to operate in Somali waters and the other in the Black Sea.

The arrival of these vessels increases Türkiye’s fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships from four to six, all under the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO). The first of the twins, Çagrı Bey, reached Türkiye on Sept. 28, followed by the second on Dec. 4.

The ship assigned to Somali operations is currently undergoing preparations at Taşucu Port, with readiness expected by the end of January 2026 before embarking on its maiden drilling mission. This follows seismic surveys conducted by the Oruç Reis research vessel, which collected three-dimensional data across 4,465 square kilometers in Somali waters, now under analysis in Ankara.

Meanwhile, Yıldırım, designated for the Black Sea, will head to Filyos Port in January for tower installation and operational preparations. It is scheduled to begin its first well completion operation by late March as part of the Sakarya Gas Field Development Project, joining the Fatih, Yavuz, Kanuni and Abdülhamid Han drillships already active in the region.

Built in South Korea in 2024, the twin ships are classified as seventh-generation ultra-deepwater drillships.

Each measures 228 meters in length and 42 meters in width, with the capacity to drill up to 12,000 meters beneath the sea. Equipped with a helipad and living quarters for 200 personnel, the vessels are designed to support extended offshore operations, marking a significant step in Türkiye’s bid to enhance its energy independence.

