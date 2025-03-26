Ankara requests explanation from Athens over ‘impertinent’ chants at military parade

Ankara requests explanation from Athens over ‘impertinent’ chants at military parade

ANKARA
Ankara requests explanation from Athens over ‘impertinent’ chants at military parade

Türkiye has formally requested an explanation from Greece on March 25 regarding slogans shouted by some Greek army personnel during a military parade in Athens on the occasion of the Greek Independence Day, describing them as “impertinent.”

According to the sources, the incident was deemed an unacceptable attempt to undermine Turkish-Greek relations.

Greek media reported that the Greek Defense Ministry responded promptly, with the Naval Forces Command launching a disciplinary investigation into the incident in which some members of the Greek Armed Forces insulted Türkiye and Turkish Cypriots, according to widely circulated footage.

Greece’s main opposition party, the Coalition of the Radical Left (SYRIZA), also denounced the slogans as being unacceptable and called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

Türkiye and Greece have improved their bilateral relations in recent years through a normalization process endorsed by the two countries’ leaders, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, respectively.

Mitsotakis is expected to visit Türkiye in the coming months for the Türkiye-Greece high-level cooperation council meeting.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

    European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

  2. Six dead in sinking of Egyptian tourist sub carrying Russians

    Six dead in sinking of Egyptian tourist sub carrying Russians

  3. Rubio offers US security for oil-rich Guyana

    Rubio offers US security for oil-rich Guyana

  4. CHP formally appoints İmamoğlu as presidential candidate

    CHP formally appoints İmamoğlu as presidential candidate

  5. Court releases seven journalists after arrests over protests

    Court releases seven journalists after arrests over protests
Recommended
Parliament speaker invites counterparts to pro-Palestine summit in Istanbul

Parliament speaker invites counterparts to pro-Palestine summit in Istanbul
Trump praises Türkiye as good place, calls Erdoğan good leader

Trump praises Türkiye as 'good place,' calls Erdoğan 'good leader'
Türkiye urges intl community to step up support to secure Syrias future

Türkiye urges int'l community to 'step up' support to secure Syria's future
Fidan, Rubio signal defense breakthrough in Washington talks

Fidan, Rubio signal defense breakthrough in Washington talks
Fidan to attend Gaza contact group meeting in Cairo

Fidan to attend Gaza contact group meeting in Cairo
100th anniversary of Türkiye-Japan ties crowned with record exports

100th anniversary of Türkiye-Japan ties crowned with record exports
WORLD European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

European leaders remain divided over deploying troops to Ukraine as part of a proposed peace deal, with France and the United Kingdom leading efforts to establish a “reassurance force,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on March 27.
ECONOMY Retail sector expects surge in card spending during Eid al-Fitr holiday

Retail sector expects surge in card spending during Eid al-Fitr holiday

The United Brands Association (BMD) President Sinan Öncel said that card payments during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday, including the eve of the holiday, are projected to reach 130 billion Turkish Liras ($3.4 billion).

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿