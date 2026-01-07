Gökçeada residents turn Tuesday evenings into collective reading time

ÇANAKKALE

On Gökçeada, Türkiye’s largest island in the northwestern city of Çanakkale, daily life pauses for 30 minutes every Tuesday evening as residents across the island read books simultaneously with the aim of promoting a reading culture.

Titled “I Am Reading, Gökçeada Is Reading,” the project was launched as part of a district-wide initiative led by the local governor’s office.

Every Tuesday from 8:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., people of all ages, from children to the elderly, read books in their homes, cafes, coffeehouses and public spaces.

During this half-hour, shops quiet down and social activities pause, turning reading into a shared, visible public act across the island.

District Governor Osman Acar and other local officials also take part in the project by visiting the homes of students each week, where they read together with families.

"By visiting students’ homes, we aim to strengthen reading habits and show that this is a shared social value,” Acar said.

According to Acar, the initiative has received strong public support and participation has grown steadily.

He said the long-term goal is to make Gökçeada one of Türkiye’s most book-reading districts and to instill the importance of reading at an early age.

“We place the highest importance on reading. It is the essential key to enriching our vocabulary and the most vital tool for preserving the purity and clarity of our Turkish language,” he said, noting that the project also seeks to raise language awareness among children and young people.

Residents have also embraced the initiative.

Muharrem Serttaş, an agricultural engineer, described it as one of the most meaningful projects ever carried out on the island, saying reading should be a lifelong habit.

Local shop owner Salih Ünal said he joined the project three weeks ago and has since encouraged friends and relatives to participate.

Officials hope the initiative will serve as a model for other parts of the country, showing how a simple, coordinated effort can turn reading into a shared community practice.