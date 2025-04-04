Türkiye criticizes Israeli ministers over remarks, urges restraint amid regional tensions

Türkiye criticizes Israeli ministers over remarks, urges restraint amid regional tensions

ANKARA
Türkiye criticizes Israeli ministers over remarks, urges restraint amid regional tensions

Türkiye has denounced recent statements by Israeli ministers directed at Ankara, calling them “provocative” and reflective of what it described as the Israeli government’s “aggressive and expansionist policies.”

In a statement issued on April 3, the Foreign Ministry said such rhetoric “not only reveals their state of mind but also mirrors the fundamentalist and racist character of the current Israeli administration.”

The ministry questioned Israel’s discomfort with developments in Syria and Lebanon that “offer great hope for peace, stability and prosperity in our region and are supported by the international community.”

It also condemned a series of air and ground attacks carried out by Israeli forces overnight on April 2 in Syria.

“There was no provocation or assault directed at Israel from the Syrian field,” the ministry said. “These simultaneous attacks demonstrate a foreign policy understanding that thrives on conflict.”

The statement said Israeli officials’ rhetoric directed at Türkiye aims to distract the global community from the actions of its forces in Gaza and the West Bank.

“They cannot conceal the reality of what they are doing in Gaza, the war being waged against the Palestinian people, [Israeli] settlers violence or the intent to annex the West Bank,” it stressed.

“Israel has become the biggest threat to the security of our region,” the statement said, slamming Tel Aviv for undermining the territorial integrity of neighboring countries and fostering instability.

Türkiye further called on Israel to “abandon its expansionist policies, withdraw from occupied territories and cease obstructing efforts to restore stability in Syria.”

The statement also urged the international community to fulfill its responsibility “to curb Israel’s increasingly unrestrained acts of aggression.”

Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes targeting several sites in the capital, Damascus, and the western provinces of Hama and Homs on April 2.

Israel’s military claimed the strikes struck “military capabilities that remained” at the Hama airbase and T4 base in Homs, along with other military infrastructure in Damascus.

The Israeli army also launched a ground offensive in Daraa in southern Syria, where at least nine people were killed, according to local authorities.

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

Israel also took advantage of the regime's fall to launch hundreds of strikes that targeted military sites and assets across Syria, including fighter jets, missile systems and air defense installations, several reports said.

slams,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Damascus, YGP swap prisoners under new Aleppo deal

Damascus, YGP swap prisoners under new Aleppo deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Damascus, YGP swap prisoners under new Aleppo deal

    Damascus, YGP swap prisoners under new Aleppo deal

  2. US Senate confirms Dr. Öz to lead Medicare and Medicaid

    US Senate confirms Dr. Öz to lead Medicare and Medicaid

  3. Greek Cyprus approves law enabling women to volunteer for military service

    Greek Cyprus approves law enabling women to volunteer for military service

  4. Kılıçdaroğlu rules out candidacy at CHP convention

    Kılıçdaroğlu rules out candidacy at CHP convention

  5. Britain, France accuse Russia's Putin of delaying Ukraine ceasefire efforts

    Britain, France accuse Russia's Putin of delaying Ukraine ceasefire efforts
Recommended
Fidan reinforces Türkiye’s NATO role at key Brussels summit

Fidan reinforces Türkiye’s NATO role at key Brussels summit
Türkiye condemns Israeli ministers Al-Aqsa visit

Türkiye condemns Israeli minister's Al-Aqsa visit
Fidan due in Paris for talks on bilateral, regional issues

Fidan due in Paris for talks on bilateral, regional issues
Ankara requests explanation from Athens over ‘impertinent’ chants at military parade

Ankara requests explanation from Athens over ‘impertinent’ chants at military parade
Parliament speaker invites counterparts to pro-Palestine summit in Istanbul

Parliament speaker invites counterparts to pro-Palestine summit in Istanbul
Trump praises Türkiye as good place, calls Erdoğan good leader

Trump praises Türkiye as 'good place,' calls Erdoğan 'good leader'
WORLD Damascus, YGP swap prisoners under new Aleppo deal

Damascus, YGP swap prisoners under new Aleppo deal

The Syrian government and the PKK/YPG terrorist organization have conducted their first prisoner exchange in Aleppo under a recently finalized agreement.  
ECONOMY Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

Türkiye will ramp up trade efforts with the U.S. and push for the removal of new tariffs imposed by Washington, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on April 4.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿