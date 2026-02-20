Cyprus' abandoned airport to become shared heritage site

Cyprus' abandoned airport to become shared heritage site

NICOSIA
Cyprus abandoned airport to become shared heritage site

A destroyed Cyprus airways plane is seen at the war-torn U.N. buffer zone at the abandoned Nicosia airport in divided capital Nicosia, June 12, 2024.

The long-derelict Nicosia International Airport, which has stood unused for more than half a century inside Cyprus’ U.N.-controlled buffer zone, may soon be transformed into a museum under a joint initiative by Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots.

The bi-communal group is awaiting approval from the United Nations and its peacekeeping mission, UNFICYP, to turn the former airport, still functioning as part of the U.N. buffer zone, into a shared meeting point for both communities, according to the media.

Located within the island’s symbolic “Green Line” division, the airport has remained abandoned since the last aircraft from Cyprus Airways landed there decades ago. That historic plane still sits on the runway, untouched.

Three years ago, a mixed group of Greek and Turkish Cypriots, driven by a shared sense of responsibility for Cyprus’ historical and cultural heritage, visited the airport’s interior spaces and operations offices under the leadership of Alexis Sophocleous. They became the first civilians to set foot inside the site since 1974.

During their exploration, they uncovered hundreds of pages of archival material, including valuable documents, flight plans and airline records.

The initiative has since received backing from embassies in Greek Cyprus and international cultural heritage preservation organizations. The team now says it is ready to launch the museum inside the aircraft once U.N. authorization is granted.

Organizers say the project’s goal is to connect past and future, envisioning the museum as a tangible symbol of peace, respect and solidarity. Supporters hope it will allow students, researchers and citizens from across the island to meet again on shared ground under U.N. supervision.

Cyprus has remained divided since 1974, when Türkiye launched an operation following a Greece-backed coup. Greek Cyprus controls the south, while the north is administered by a Turkish Cypriot state.

The U.N. has maintained a peacekeeping presence on the island since 1964.

Meanwhile, in a separate diplomatic development tied to efforts to resolve the Cyprus issue, Turkish Cypriot President Tufan Erhürman and his Greek Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides are scheduled to meet on Feb. 24 to strengthen dialogue and advance what officials describe as the peace process

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs
LATEST NEWS

  1. US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

    US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

  2. Trump says weighing strike on Iran as Tehran says draft deal coming soon

    Trump says weighing strike on Iran as Tehran says draft deal coming soon

  3. Erdoğan says renewables reach 62 pct of installed capacity

    Erdoğan says renewables reach 62 pct of installed capacity

  4. EU steel exports to US plummet 30 percent after Trump tariffs

    EU steel exports to US plummet 30 percent after Trump tariffs

  5. Russian deputy foreign minister named as ambassador to Türkiye

    Russian deputy foreign minister named as ambassador to Türkiye
Recommended
US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs
Trump says weighing strike on Iran as Tehran says draft deal coming soon

Trump says weighing strike on Iran as Tehran says draft deal coming soon
Saudi Arabia may enrich uranium under proposed US deal

Saudi Arabia may enrich uranium under proposed US deal
Ex-South Korea leader apologizes for martial law crisis

Ex-South Korea leader apologizes for martial law crisis
UN calls for scam center clampdown

UN calls for scam center clampdown
Trump says hes ordering release of data on UFOs and aliens

Trump says he's ordering release of data on UFOs and aliens
WORLD US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday that Donald Trump exceeded his authority in imposing a swath of tariffs that upended global trade, blocking a key tool the president has wielded to impose his economic agenda.

ECONOMY EU steel exports to US plummet 30 percent after Trump tariffs

EU steel exports to US plummet 30 percent after Trump tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump's hefty duties on steel have caused European exports to the United States to plummet by a third since July 2025, an industry group said Friday, calling for a "balanced" U.S.-EU tariff deal.
SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray pushed Juventus to the brink of elimination from the Champions League in a wild 5-2 comeback win in Istanbul on Tuesday.

﻿