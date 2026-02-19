Türkiye warns UN Israel’s West Bank steps entrench ‘unlawful’ occupation

NEW YORK

A Palestinian woman reacts as Israeli bulldozers demolish an apartment building belonging to the Salhab family near the Israeli settlement of Hagai, south of the occupied West Bank city of Hebron.- AFP

Türkiye’s ambassador to the United Nations on Feb. 18 accused Israel of taking “unilateral measures” to deepen its “unlawful” presence in the occupied West Bank, while urging full implementation of the Gaza ceasefire and a complete Israeli withdrawal from the enclave to enable reconstruction.

“While the attention is focused on the fragile ceasefire in Gaza, the occupying power continues unilateral measures aimed at entrenching its unlawful presence in the West Bank,” Ahmet Yıldız told a high-level U.N.Security Council meeting on the situation in Palestine.

Yıldız said Ankara supports full implementation of the ceasefire arrangements, including U.N. Security Council Resolution 2803 (2025) and what he described as U.S. President Donald Trump’s “20-point plan.”

He condemned repeated attacks and restrictions affecting humanitarian access and said aid entering Gaza must rise sharply and “flow unhindered.”

Turning to recovery efforts, Yıldız underlined the need for “the full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza” to allow early recovery and reconstruction, adding that Türkiye is ready to take an active role in rebuilding.

On the West Bank, the Turkish envoy reiterated Ankara’s opposition to any annexation, saying Israeli actions to expand its presence constitute “grave breaches of international law.”

He urged the Security Council to push Israel to halt escalation in the West Bank, fully implement the ceasefire arrangements and end what he called the “illegal occupation.”

Yıldız said the momentum created by the Gaza ceasefire should be used to advance a two-state solution.