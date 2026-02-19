Türkiye warns UN Israel’s West Bank steps entrench ‘unlawful’ occupation

Türkiye warns UN Israel’s West Bank steps entrench ‘unlawful’ occupation

NEW YORK
Türkiye warns UN Israel’s West Bank steps entrench ‘unlawful’ occupation

A Palestinian woman reacts as Israeli bulldozers demolish an apartment building belonging to the Salhab family near the Israeli settlement of Hagai, south of the occupied West Bank city of Hebron.- AFP

Türkiye’s ambassador to the United Nations on Feb. 18 accused Israel of taking “unilateral measures” to deepen its “unlawful” presence in the occupied West Bank, while urging full implementation of the Gaza ceasefire and a complete Israeli withdrawal from the enclave to enable reconstruction.

“While the attention is focused on the fragile ceasefire in Gaza, the occupying power continues unilateral measures aimed at entrenching its unlawful presence in the West Bank,” Ahmet Yıldız told a high-level U.N.Security Council meeting on the situation in Palestine.

Yıldız said Ankara supports full implementation of the ceasefire arrangements, including U.N. Security Council Resolution 2803 (2025) and what he described as U.S. President Donald Trump’s “20-point plan.”

He condemned repeated attacks and restrictions affecting humanitarian access and said aid entering Gaza must rise sharply and “flow unhindered.”

Turning to recovery efforts, Yıldız underlined the need for “the full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza” to allow early recovery and reconstruction, adding that Türkiye is ready to take an active role in rebuilding.

On the West Bank, the Turkish envoy reiterated Ankara’s opposition to any annexation, saying Israeli actions to expand its presence constitute “grave breaches of international law.”

He urged the Security Council to push Israel to halt escalation in the West Bank, fully implement the ceasefire arrangements and end what he called the “illegal occupation.”

Yıldız said the momentum created by the Gaza ceasefire should be used to advance a two-state solution.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Peru picks Balcazar as interim president, eighth leader in a decade

Peru picks Balcazar as interim president, eighth leader in a decade
LATEST NEWS

  1. Peru picks Balcazar as interim president, eighth leader in a decade

    Peru picks Balcazar as interim president, eighth leader in a decade

  2. Ex-South Korea leader Yoon gets life in prison for insurrection

    Ex-South Korea leader Yoon gets life in prison for insurrection

  3. Tech chiefs address India AI summit as Gates cancels

    Tech chiefs address India AI summit as Gates cancels

  4. AI cannot be left to 'whims of a few billionaires': UN chief

    AI cannot be left to 'whims of a few billionaires': UN chief

  5. OpenAI to build India data center infrastructure with TCS

    OpenAI to build India data center infrastructure with TCS
Recommended
Israels recognition of Somaliland benefit no one: Erdoğan

Israel's recognition of Somaliland benefit no one: Erdoğan
Turkish FM holds talks with Saudi, Iraqi officials

Turkish FM holds talks with Saudi, Iraqi officials
EU official says Türkiye key to middle corridor to China

EU official says Türkiye key to middle corridor to China
Mitsotakis: Greece–Türkiye talks proceed despite disputes

Mitsotakis: Greece–Türkiye talks proceed despite disputes
Erdoğan delays UAE visit, due in Ethiopia for talks

Erdoğan delays UAE visit, due in Ethiopia for talks
Communications chief says Türkiye’s mediator role rooted in consistent foreign policy

Communications chief says Türkiye’s mediator role rooted in 'consistent foreign policy'
WORLD Peru picks Balcazar as interim president, eighth leader in a decade

Peru picks Balcazar as interim president, eighth leader in a decade

Peruvian lawmakers picked Jose Maria Balcazar as the country's new interim president on Wednesday, making him the country's eighth leader in a decade after Jose Jeri was impeached on graft allegations.
ECONOMY Tech chiefs address India AI summit as Gates cancels

Tech chiefs address India AI summit as Gates cancels

Indian leader Narendra Modi and tech chiefs including OpenAI's Sam Altman will speak Thursday on artificial intelligence's opportunities and threats at a summit in New Delhi, but Microsoft founder Bill Gates cancelled just hours before his speech.
SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray pushed Juventus to the brink of elimination from the Champions League in a wild 5-2 comeback win in Istanbul on Tuesday.

﻿