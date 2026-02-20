Türkiye ready to contribute to Gaza 'in every way possible': FM Fidan

WASHINGTON
Türkiye is ready to contribute to the International Stabilization Force in Gaza should both Israel and Palestine agree, the Turkish top diplomat has said, stressing Ankara’s engagement and aid to Gazans will continue in all ways.

"Our message is this: Whether it's humanitarian aid, the administration of Gaza, infrastructure and superstructure services, or contributing to the [International] Stabilization Force, we are ready to provide all kinds of support in all these areas,” Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told the Turkish media following his attendance to the first Board of Peace meeting under the leadership of U.S. President Donald Trump on Feb. 19.

Fidan recalled that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has already made clear that Türkiye intends to deploy troops to Gaza but stressed that this will be possible only if both Israel and Palestine agree to it.

He said the meeting, held at the level of heads of state and government, carried symbolic importance as its first session but also produced tangible commitments. The minister stressed that member states, especially those contributing financially and potentially militarily to the stabilization force, declared their commitments.

"In that sense, it was important in delivering concrete outcomes,” he added.

Fidan emphasized that rebuilding Gaza requires not only physical reconstruction but also restoring functional local administrative bodies.

"The crucial point here is that as Gaza rebuilds, local government bodies need serious renewal and capacity building in the essential services they provide to the people," he said, noting that much of Gaza’s infrastructure has been destroyed.

He highlighted ongoing coordination with the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, a 15-member body chaired by Ali Shaath, a Palestinian technocrat with extensive expertise in infrastructure, planning and public administration.

"President Erdoğan remains fully committed to Gaza's security stabilization and recovery. Türkiye has already been providing immense amount of humanitarian assistance to Gaza,” he said.

“We can also contribute meaningfully to the rehabilitation of health and education sectors, as well as the training of the police force. In addition, we are prepared to provide troops to the International Stabilization Force.”

He added, “Türkiye will continue to support your [Trump’s] efforts towards a just and lasting peace. We remain convinced that the foundation of such peace is a two-state solution. Let us work towards that objective for the benefit of all peoples of the region."

On Feb. 20, Fidan said a Turkish aid ship carrying supplies arrived at an Egyptian port en route to Gaza. Ankara is also seeking to send an initial 20,000 housing containers, he added.

