Gürlek: Parliament to decide on legal reforms under anti-terror bid

ANKARA

Newly appointed Justice Minister Akın Gürlek has said decisions on legal regulations expected within the government’s anti-terror initiative will be made by parliament.

"If legal regulations are to be made, the address for this is, of course, the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye. As the Justice Ministry, we will provide technical support to this process, but the main actor in the process is the parliament," Gürlek told daily Hürriyet in an interview published on Feb. 20.

A parliamentary commission overseeing the government’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative concluded its work on Feb. 18, presenting a 60-page final report outlining proposed “democratization” steps and legal reforms.

The document does not explicitly refer to the debated “right to hope” concept — a term associated with the possible release of jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan.

"Whether or not a new regulation will be made is at the discretion of the legislative body, the parliament. The process will take shape there," he said.

"This isn't about a personal arrangement. We need to conduct a study that addresses the general needs of society and ensures that the driver in question is not harmed. The aim is to evaluate this within the framework of a ‘terror-free Türkiye’ and strengthening social peace."

Momentum behind the initiative increased after Öcalan issued a call that prompted PKK to begin disarming. A first batch of members publicly destroyed weapons in July, and the terror group later announced it would withdraw from Turkish territory in October.

"The most critical threshold is the organization laying down its arms and dissolving itself. The state's security forces will make this determination and will follow up on it," Gürlek said.

"The legal framework for the work to be done will largely depend on the results of this determination and confirmation process."

The minister also said any potential arrangements would not amount to a “general amnesty.”

"Potential arrangements will not mean impunity... The process will be transparent, in accordance with the law, and conducted with consideration for societal sensitivities," he added.

Following the submission of the report to the parliamentary presidency, legislative proposals are expected to move onto the agenda depending on further steps in the disarmament process.

The İYİ (Good) Party remains the only major political party boycotting the initiative and declined to send representatives to the commission.

Meanwhile, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on Feb. 20, Deputy Justice Ministers Ramazan Can, Hurşit Yıldırım, Mehmet Yılmaz and Niyazi Acar were dismissed, while Abdullah Aydoğdu, Burak Ceyhan, Can Tuncay and Sedat Ayyıldız were appointed in their place.

Separately, Hakkari Governor Ali Çelik, Afyonkarahisar Governor Kübra Güran Yiğitbaşı and bureaucrat Mehmet Cangir were appointed as deputy interior ministers.