Erdoğan says renewables reach 62 pct of installed capacity

ANKARA

Türkiye has increased the share of renewables in its total installed electricity capacity to 62 percent by expanding wind and solar power, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday.

Speaking at the Introduction Program of the Cemre Fund, the president said: “By expanding wind and solar power, we increased the share of renewables in total installed capacity to 62 percent.”

He added that Türkiye ranks among the top countries globally in afforestation and is among those increasing forest assets the most in Europe.

“Today, the whole world stands on the threshold of serious tests regarding the environment and climate issues,” he said, adding: “Wherever we are in the world, it is neither possible nor right to ignore the climate and environmental crisis..

Erdoğan emphasized that environmental awareness is “a consciousness of homeland” and “a consciousness of building a future.”

“We are making intense efforts to protect nature and leave a more livable, more beautiful, and cleaner Türkiye to future generations,” he said.

He noted that Türkiye has undertaken the hosting of COP31 and will welcome nearly 200 countries in Antalya this year.

He said: “We will say ‘It is no longer time for words, but for action.'”

“We are never pursuing political discrimination in environmental projects,” Erdoğan said, adding that every step contributing to protecting nature is supported.