Turkish FM holds talks with Saudi, Iraqi officials

ANKARA
Türkiye’s top diplomat held a series of diplomatic contacts with regional counterparts and officials to discuss bilateral ties and regional developments, Foreign Ministry sources said on Feb. 16.

In a phone call, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan discussed regional issues and exchanged views on bilateral matters, according to the sources.

Separately, Fidan also spoke by phone with Masoud Barzani, leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, to discuss current developments in the region.

The sources earlier confirmed that Fidan met Iraqi Defense Minister Thabit Abbasi in Ankara on Feb. 15. No further details were released about the closed-door talks.

The meeting came as Türkiye and Iraq continue close coordination on regional security issues, including counterterrorism operations, border security and broader regional stability. Ankara and Baghdad have intensified cooperation in recent months, particularly regarding the presence of PKK in northern Iraq.

