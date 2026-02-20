Türkiye urged permanent ceasefire, inclusive political process in Sudan

NEW YORK

Türkiye's U.N. envoy urged a permanent ceasefire and an inclusive political process in Sudan on Thursday, stressing that any resolution must be Sudanese-led to ensure lasting stability.

"Türkiye is gravely concerned regarding the ongoing conflict and the humanitarian situation in Sudan," Ahmet Yıldız said during a Security Council session on Sudan.

Reaffirming Ankara's support for Sudan's territorial integrity, he said Türkiye supports "Sudan's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, which we consider very important for the stability of Sudan and the whole region."

Pointing to the role of external actors in prolonging the fighting, he said, "We also note with grave concern the negative impact of foreign interference in Sudan and its implications on the continuation of the conflict, as well as the potential spillover risks it creates on the wider region."

"Türkiye is of the opinion that the most effective way for ending the conflict is dialogue and diplomacy," he noted.

Emphasizing the need for a meaningful outcome of peace talks, he said Türkiye believes "that this outcome cannot be achieved if the dialogue is not owned and led by Sudan."

Calling on international partners to support a comprehensive solution, Yıldız added, "The efforts of the international partners should turn into an inclusive peace process that will enable a permanent ceasefire, followed by a comprehensive political process and accountability."

He also noted that Türkiye continues to provide humanitarian assistance and urged the Security Council to prioritize the humanitarian situation and facilitate Sudanese-led dialogue efforts.

UN Sudan probe finds 'hallmarks of genocide' in El-Fasher

In another development, the U.N.'s independent fact-finding mission on Sudan said on Feb. 19 that the paramilitary siege and capture of El-Fasher bore "the hallmarks of genocide".

Its investigation concluded that the Rapid Support Forces's seizure of the Darfur city in last October had inflicted "three days of absolute horror", and called for those responsible to be brought to justice.

"The scale, coordination, and public endorsement of the operation by senior RSF leadership demonstrate that the crimes committed in and around El-Fasher were not random excesses of war," said the mission's chairman Mohamad Chande Othman.

"They formed part of a planned and organized operation that bears the defining characteristics of genocide."

Since April 2023, the conflict between Sudan's army and the paramilitary RSF has killed tens of thousands, and forced 11 million people to flee their homes. It has triggered what the U.N. calls one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

The U.N. Human Rights Council established the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission for the Sudan in October 2023, to begin gathering evidence of violations.

After the RSF captured El-Fasher - following an 18-month siege - the council tasked the mission with probing alleged atrocities surrounding the takeover.

Its investigation concluded that thousands of people, particularly the Zaghawa, "were killed, raped or disappeared".

The Zaghawa is the non-Arab ethnic group to which Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno belongs.