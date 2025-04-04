US Senate confirms Dr. Öz to lead Medicare and Medicaid

WASHINGTON
The U.S. Senate confirmed Turkish-American Dr. Mehmet Öz on April 3 as administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) by a vote of 53-45.

The confirmation places the former television personality and heart surgeon at the helm of health care coverage for more than 160 million Americans.

Earlier in the day, a procedural vote to advance his nomination passed along party lines with a 50-45 vote in favor.

The 64-year-old Turkish-American faced intense questioning from senators last month during his confirmation hearing, where they challenged him on potential cuts to Medicaid and Medicare.

In outlining his priorities for the CMS, Öz vowed to take action against fraud, waste and abuse within Medicare and Medicaid.

“This will stop unscrupulous people from stealing from vulnerable Americans and extend the life of the Medicare trust fund,” he said. “I ask your permission to start sprinting after these goals, so together, we can provide access to better care, deliver better outcomes and make America healthy again.”

He also warned that the public health crisis in the U.S. poses a national security threat.

“It adds to the national debt that is defeating us from within, crowding out other essential services, and we are, in addition, witnessing fellow Americans suffering needlessly, which I believe is a moral failing,” Öz said.

Öz has formed a close relationship with his new boss, Robert F. Kennedy Jr . He's hosted the health secretary and his inner circle regularly at his home in Florida.

The former TV show host talks often about the importance of a healthy diet, aligning closely with Kennedy's views.

