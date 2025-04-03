Türkiye condemns Israeli minister's Al-Aqsa visit

ANKARA
Türkiye has condemned a visit by Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem.

“We condemn the raid by a member of the Israeli government on the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound today,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on April 2.

The move by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s "accomplices is a dangerous decision that will again aggravate tensions in the region," read the statement.

Ben Gvir's visit also drew strong condemnation from Arab nations and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The ultranationalist minister visited the site, which is revered by both Jews and Muslims, in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem after returning to the government last month following the resumption of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

Ben Gvir had resigned from Netanyahu’s cabinet in January in protest of a ceasefire agreement in the Palestinian territory.

The Al-Aqsa compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, is Islam’s third holiest site and a symbol of Palestinian national identity. It is also Judaism’s holiest site, believed to be the location of the ancient temple destroyed by the Romans in 70 AD.

Under Israel’s status quo agreement, Jews and other non-Muslims are allowed to visit during specified hours but are not permitted to pray there or display religious symbols.

Since Netanyahu's government was formed in late 2022, Ben Gvir has visited the site at least eight times, each visit prompting international criticism.

Jordan, the custodian of the site, condemned the visit as a "storming" and "an unacceptable provocation." Saudi Arabia and Egypt also issued statements condemning Ben Gvir’s actions.

Erdoğan meets Minguzzi family, pledges action on child safety
