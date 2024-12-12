Özel: Türkiye should remain in Syria till stability ensured

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has said Türkiye should not withdraw its military forces from Syria until the country’s territorial integrity and political stability are ensured.

"The Turkish Armed Forces will be where they need to be for Türkiye's security," Özel told daily Hürriyet in an interview published on Dec. 12.

He called on the Turkish government to take a constructive role in fostering Syria’s stability after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime by opposition forces.

"No one can say Türkiye should withdraw unless the territorial integrity and stability of Syria are ensured," he said. "It must be guaranteed that no threat will come from the border and the barrels will not be turned on Türkiye."

Türkiye has maintained a military presence in northern Syria since 2016, citing the need to counter threats from PKK and YPG.

Özel also highlighted the importance of preventing the emergence of what he described as a "terror state or statelets" in Syria and called for measures to protect Turkish soldiers stationed in the region.

PKK is listed as a terror organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union. Ankara also sees YPG as its Syrian wing.

Addressing the issue of refugees, Özel urged the creation of conditions for the safe return of Syrian nationals currently residing in Türkiye, the world’s largest host of Syrian refugees.

“Syria's Kurds, Arab Alawites, Sunnis – all ethnic and religious groups – should be equally involved in political and social life. This is possible only if the Syrian state represents them all," he said.

"Stability east of the Euphrates [River] is not possible without this."

A constitutional order, democratic elections and a permanent government were essential to achieving long-term peace, he added.

"I cannot not be happy that the Idlib head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham [Mohammed al-Bashir], which is on the lists of terrorist organizations even today, has become the prime minister of Syria,” he said.

"If Assad's departure leads to a democratic Syria, a pluralistic administration and a peaceful and territorially unified Syria where all segments of society are represented, that will be my real joy."

The CHP leader also accused the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) of failing to honor an agreement to keep the opposition informed about critical security issues.

"They did not take any steps on this issue," he said. "If they will not do it on such an issue, when will they do it?"

﻿