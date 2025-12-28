Automotive sector set for continued growth, record sales in 2026

ISTANBUL

Industry officials predict Türkiye's automotive market will maintain its growth trend for the next two to three years, including 2026, forecasting new records each year.

Despite economic fluctuations, the sector has achieved its strongest growth momentum in the last five years.

According to representatives, Türkiye is emerging as a strategic production and sales hub on the global automotive map.

The year 2026 is expected to see internal combustion engines rapidly replaced by electric and hybrid models, continuing the "series of records."

Opel Türkiye Brand Director Yiğit Yantaç shared 2025 evaluations and 2026 forecasts with Anadolu Agency.

Yantaç noted the market's strong performance this year, heading toward a record, recalling their 2023 prediction of five consecutive record years, with 2025 supporting that outlook.

He expects total market volume to exceed 1.35 million units by year-end, surpassing 2024's 1.238 million sales.

Yantaç described 2025 as highly successful for Opel, starting with a 5.5 percent market share and a 70,000 unit sales target.

For 2026, Opel aims to advance electrification and product diversification strategies.

Yantaç highlighted this with the launch of fully electric, performance-oriented SUV models, Mokka GSE and Grandland AWD, in Türkiye starting in 2026.

Citroën Türkiye Brand Director Bora Duran also pointed out the market's sustained strength over the last three years, expecting a record close at 1.35 million units in 2025.

Duran reported 11 percent growth in passenger cars and about 7 percent in light commercial vehicles, forecasting "vibrant demand" in light commercials driven by product renewals and competition.

He called 2025 a historic year for the brand, with January-November sales of 60,727 units and 5.2 percent market share, one of Citroën's strongest in Türkiye.

Duran said 2026 will feature a fully renewed product lineup for the brand.

C3, C3 Aircross, C4-C4 X, Ami and light commercial models are all updated.

"Starting in 2026, we'll continue with only electric and hybrid engine options on the passenger side. We aim for 4 out of every 10 passenger cars sold to be electric," he said.