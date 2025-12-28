Ankara hosts Grand Atatürk Run to mark 106 years since founder’s arrival

Ankara hosts Grand Atatürk Run to mark 106 years since founder’s arrival

ANKARA
Ankara hosts Grand Atatürk Run to mark 106 years since founder’s arrival

Ankara has marked the 106th anniversary of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s arrival in the province with the 90th edition of the Grand Atatürk Run, a long-standing road race that has become a centerpiece of the capital’s annual commemorations.

One of the country’s oldest continuous sporting events, the race was run from Dikmen Keklikpınarı to the historic Ankara Train Station on Dec. 28, retracing the symbolic route associated with Atatürk’s arrival in the city on Dec. 27, 1919.

Tracing a 10.8-kilometer route, the Grand Atatürk Run has continued without interruption for nearly nine decades since it was first organized in 1936 with Atatürk’s official approval.

Speaking during events surrounding the race, Turkish Athletics Federation President Ahmet Karadağ said the run represents more than athletic competition, describing it as a living expression of the values that shaped the Turkish Republic.

He said the event brings together elite athletes and amateur runners in a shared public space, linking sport with national memory.

Alongside the race, a series of official and cultural events were held across Ankara throughout the week to commemorate Atatürk’s arrival, widely regarded as a significant point in the Turkish War of Independence.

Ankara Governor Vasip Şahin led an official delegation to Anıtkabir, Atatürk’s mausoleum, where a wreath was laid at the tomb and a message was signed in the memorial’s special register.

In his remarks, Şahin described Atatürk’s decision to make Ankara the center of the independence movement as a defining moment in the formation of the modern Turkish state.

Traditional Seymen ceremonies, representing an ancient brotherhood of local volunteer militias and cultural guardians unique to Ankara, also featured prominently in the commemorations.

Folk dancers dressed in traditional attire marched in procession from the Ankara Train Station to Ulus Square, recreating the reception given to Atatürk by local residents in 1919.

Additional ceremonies were held at Dikmen Keklikpınarı, the site where these Seymen groups historically welcomed Atatürk upon his arrival in the capital.

Military institutions marked the anniversary with commemorative runs organized by the Turkish Armed Forces.

Cadets and officers carried Turkish flags and portraits of Atatürk along routes ending at Anıtkabir, drawing crowds of onlookers who applauded from streets and balconies.

Cultural events were also staged in the city center, including traditional fire rituals and folk dances organized by civic groups, reinforcing the link between Ankara’s local traditions and the national independence narrative.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Moscow says Kiev fired drones at Putin residence

Moscow says Kiev fired drones at Putin residence
LATEST NEWS

  1. Moscow says Kiev fired drones at Putin residence

    Moscow says Kiev fired drones at Putin residence

  2. Türkiye, Armenia ease visa rules for special passport holders

    Türkiye, Armenia ease visa rules for special passport holders

  3. Regional court orders release of prominent journalist Altaylı

    Regional court orders release of prominent journalist Altaylı

  4. UN rep on Cyprus to brief Security Council in January

    UN rep on Cyprus to brief Security Council in January

  5. Iraqi parliament holds 1st session after election

    Iraqi parliament holds 1st session after election
Recommended
Türkiye, Armenia ease visa rules for special passport holders

Türkiye, Armenia ease visa rules for special passport holders
Regional court orders release of prominent journalist Altaylı

Regional court orders release of prominent journalist Altaylı
Türkiye seizes $2.2 bln worth of smuggled goods this year

Türkiye seizes $2.2 bln worth of smuggled goods this year
Top court upholds life sentences for family in Diyarbakır girl murder

Top court upholds life sentences for family in Diyarbakır girl murder
Comms body, AKP reject Özels claims on downed drone

Comms body, AKP reject Özel's claims on downed drone
Schools shut across Türkiye as fierce winter storm topples transport

Schools shut across Türkiye as fierce winter storm topples transport
3 police officers killed in Yalova clash with ISIL terrorists

3 police officers killed in Yalova clash with ISIL terrorists
WORLD Moscow says Kiev fired drones at Putin residence

Moscow says Kiev fired drones at Putin residence

Russia on Dec. 29 accused Kiev of firing drones at Vladimir Putin's residence between Moscow and Saint Petersburg, announcing it would "revise" its negotiating position on ending the Ukraine war after the "terrorist attack."
ECONOMY Tourism-related consumption reaches 3.8 trillion liras in 2024

Tourism-related consumption reaches 3.8 trillion liras in 2024

Türkiye's total tourism consumption value stood at 3.82 trillion Turkish Liras ($89.21 billion) in 2024, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿