Edirne hotel bookings surge ahead of spring festivities

Edirne hotel bookings surge ahead of spring festivities

EDIRNE
Edirne hotel bookings surge ahead of spring festivities

The much-anticipated traditional spring festivals of Kakava and Hıdırellez in the western province of Edirne are attracting scores of people, with hotel occupancy already reaching 80 percent.

The upcoming festivities, recognized on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List and steeped in tradition and folklore, have become a focal point for locals and visitors alike, drawing crowds to the city.

As anticipation mounts, citizens don traditional attire, signaling the onset of the annual celebration known as the Spring Festival among the locals.

This year’s festivities, as every year, offer a unique cultural experience with drum beats and zurna melodies throughout the city.

Gökhan Balta, a representative of Edirne’s hoteliers, offered insights to those planning to visit the city during festivities and noted that occupancy rates for the week leading up reached 80 percent.

He emphasized that visitors should book early, cautioning against last-minute arrangements that could lead to accommodation shortages.

Balta underscored the significance of Kakava and Hıdırellez in Edirne’s cultural calendar, urging visitors to plan their stays accordingly to avoid disappointment. He added that, including sustenance, the experience could cost 3,000 to 4,000 Turkish Liras ($92 to $123) per person for two days.

Guests arriving for the festivities typically stay for two days, immersing themselves in cultural revelry such as the tossing of wishes into the river at dawn on May 6. This prolonged stay amplifies the demand for accommodations, with visitors also taking the opportunity to explore Edirne’s historical landmarks and tourist attractions, Balta said.

Can Pekbaş, a hotel manager, further emphasized the festival’s significance in drawing visitors from across the Balkans. “Hıdırellez and Kakava is usually associated with Edirne. Since it is an event celebrated by the entire Balkans, the city is in high demand,” he said.

Hasan Acıçalık, another hotel operator, noted that the demand for accommodations has surged compared to previous years, with the entire province now at full capacity.

hotel bookings, Tourism,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() IMF opens $8.1 billion credit line for Colombia

IMF opens $8.1 billion credit line for Colombia
LATEST NEWS

  1. IMF opens $8.1 billion credit line for Colombia

    IMF opens $8.1 billion credit line for Colombia

  2. Ship attacked by missiles off Yemen coast

    Ship attacked by missiles off Yemen coast

  3. US sets up board to advise on safe, secure use of AI

    US sets up board to advise on safe, secure use of AI

  4. Russia targets Ukraine railways as Western aid due to arrive

    Russia targets Ukraine railways as Western aid due to arrive

  5. Hamas studying new Israeli truce proposal as mediators seek to revive talks

    Hamas studying new Israeli truce proposal as mediators seek to revive talks
Recommended
Local strawberry boom reshaping rural economies

Local strawberry boom reshaping rural economies
New Atatürk monument marks iconic photo spot 109 years on

New Atatürk monument marks iconic photo spot 109 years on
Muğla maps noise pollution to improve quality of life

Muğla maps noise pollution to improve quality of life
Man finds solace living alone in abandoned village for 12 years

Man finds solace living alone in abandoned village for 12 years
Plucking endangered tulips in Muş comes with hefty fine

Plucking endangered tulips in Muş comes with hefty fine
Galata tower restoration nears completion with new lightning rod installed

Galata tower restoration nears completion with new lightning rod installed
WORLD Ship attacked by missiles off Yemen coast

Ship attacked by missiles off Yemen coast

A ship was damaged when it was targeted twice with multiple missiles off Yemen's coast on Friday, in the latest attack on international shipping in the Red Sea to be claimed by Huthi rebels.
ECONOMY IMF opens $8.1 billion credit line for Colombia

IMF opens $8.1 billion credit line for Colombia

The International Monetary Fund said Friday it will open a $8.1 billion credit line for the government of Colombia, part of a program to help states avoid crisis situations.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿