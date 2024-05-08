Floods misery reminder of climate's role in supercharging rain

Floods misery reminder of climate's role in supercharging rain

PARIS
Floods misery reminder of climates role in supercharging rain

Floods have been tearing a path of destruction across the globe, hammering Kenya, submerging Dubai, and forcing hundreds of thousands of people from Russia to China, Brazil and Somalia from their homes.

Though not all directly attributed to global warming, they are occurring in a year of record-breaking temperatures and underscore what scientists have long warned: That climate change drives more extreme weather.

Climate change isn't just about rising temperatures but the knock-on effect of all that extra heat being trapped in the atmosphere and seas.

April was the 11th consecutive month to break its own heat record, the EU climate monitor Copernicus said yesterday, while ocean temperatures have been off the charts for even longer.

"The recent extreme precipitation events are consistent with what is expected in an increasingly warmer climate," Sonia Seneviratne, an expert on the U.N.-mandated IPCC scientific panel, told AFP.

Warmer oceans mean greater evaporation, and warmer air can hold more water vapor.

"This results in more intense rainfall events," Davide Faranda, an expert on extreme weather at the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), told AFP.

In April, Pakistan recorded double the amount of normal monthly rainfall, one province saw 437 percent more than average, while the UAE received about two years worth of rain in a single day.

This, however, doesn't mean everywhere on Earth is getting wetter.

Richard Allan from the University of Reading said "a warmer, thirstier atmosphere is more effective at sapping moisture from one region and feeding this excess water into storms elsewhere."

This translates into extreme rain and floods in some areas but worse heatwaves and droughts in others, the climate scientist told AFP.

Natural climate variability also influences weather and global rainfall patterns.

This includes cyclical phenomenon like El Nino, which tends to bring heat and rain extremes, and helped fuel the high temperatures seen over land and sea this past year.

While natural variability plays a role "the observed long-term global increase in heavy precipitation has been driven by human-induced climate change," said Seneviratne.

Carlo Buontempo, a director at Copernicus, said cycles like El Nino ebb and flow but the extra heat trapped by rising greenhouse gas emissions would "keep pushing the global temperature towards new records."

Many of the countries swamped by heavy floods at the moment, such as Burundi, Afghanistan and Somalia, rank among the poorest and least able to mobilize a response to such disasters.

But the experience in Dubai showed even wealthy states were not prepared, said Seneviratne.

"We know that a warmer climate is conducive to more severe weather extremes but we cannot predict exactly when and where these extremes will occur," Joel Hirschi from the U.K.'s National Oceanography Centre told AFP.

"Current levels of preparedness for weather extremes are inadequate... Preparing and investing now is cheaper than delaying action."

flood ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

    Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

  2. Turkish top diplomat due in UAE amid Gaza ceasefire talks

    Turkish top diplomat due in UAE amid Gaza ceasefire talks

  3. Global giants seek tech allies in China's cutthroat EV market

    Global giants seek tech allies in China's cutthroat EV market

  4. German industrial output falls but less than feared

    German industrial output falls but less than feared

  5. Teen detained after fatal shooting of Istanbul school principal

    Teen detained after fatal shooting of Istanbul school principal
Recommended
Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks
Chinas Xi welcomed with respect and love in Serbia

China's Xi welcomed with 'respect and love' in Serbia
Malta ex-PM charged in sweeping corruption probe

Malta ex-PM charged in sweeping corruption probe
Malaysia plans to introduce orangutan diplomacy: minister

Malaysia plans to introduce 'orangutan diplomacy': minister
Dozens of cholera cases reported in flood-hit Kenya

Dozens of cholera cases reported in flood-hit Kenya
African Union firmly condemns Israeli incursion into Rafah

African Union 'firmly condemns' Israeli incursion into Rafah
WORLD Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

Israel bombarded the overcrowded Gaza city of Rafah, where it has launched a ground incursion, as talks resumed yesterday in Cairo aimed at agreeing the terms of a truce in the seven-month war.

ECONOMY Global giants seek tech allies in Chinas cutthroat EV market

Global giants seek tech allies in China's cutthroat EV market

Struggling foreign automakers in China are looking for help from local tech giants to try to stay competitive in the world's biggest electric car market.

SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿