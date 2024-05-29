World's first wooden satellite built by Japan researchers

World's first wooden satellite built by Japan researchers

TOKYO
Worlds first wooden satellite built by Japan researchers

The world's first wooden satellite has been built by Japanese researchers who said their tiny cuboid craft will be blasted off on a SpaceX rocket in September.

Each side of the experimental satellite developed by scientists at Kyoto University and logging company Sumitomo Forestry measures just 10 centimeters (four inches).

The creators expect the wooden material will burn up completely when the device re-enters the atmosphere — potentially providing a way to avoid the generation of metal particles when a retired satellite returns to Earth.

These metal particles could have a negative impact on the environment and telecommunications, the developers said as they announced the satellite's completion on Tuesday.

"Satellites that are not made of metal should become mainstream," Takao Doi, an astronaut and special professor at Kyoto University, told a press conference.

The developers plan to hand the satellite, made from magnolia wood and named LignoSat, to space agency JAXA next week.

It will be sent into space on a SpaceX rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in September, bound for the International Space Station (ISS), they said.

From there, the satellite will be released from the Japanese ISS experiment module to test its strength and durability.

"Data will be sent from the satellite to researchers who can check for signs of strain and whether the satellite can withstand huge changes in temperature," a Sumitomo Forestry spokeswoman told AFP on Wednesday.

Also on Tuesday, a rocket carrying a separate sophisticated satellite — a collaboration between the European Space Agency (ESA) and JAXA — blasted off from California on a mission to investigate what role clouds could play in the fight against climate change.

The EarthCARE satellite will orbit nearly 400 kilometers (250 miles) above Earth for three years.

japan ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish parliament calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting

Turkish parliament calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish parliament calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting

    Turkish parliament calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting

  2. Victims of Solingen attack remembered on 31st anniversary

    Victims of Solingen attack remembered on 31st anniversary

  3. Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

    Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

  4. Erdoğan accuses UN, US, Europe of complicity in Gaza attacks

    Erdoğan accuses UN, US, Europe of complicity in Gaza attacks

  5. Türkiye to warn allies over arms restrictions, anti-terror fight

    Türkiye to warn allies over arms restrictions, anti-terror fight
Recommended
Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC
Israeli strikes rock Rafah as US says offensive does not cross red line

Israeli strikes rock Rafah as US says offensive does not cross red line
Indian capital records highest-ever temperature of 49.9 Celsius

Indian capital records highest-ever temperature of 49.9 Celsius
EU creates AI Office to regulate tech under tough new law

EU creates 'AI Office' to regulate tech under tough new law
Chinas Xi meets Egyptian leader Sisi in Beijing

China's Xi meets Egyptian leader Sisi in Beijing
Sweden pledges $1.25 bln in military aid to Ukraine amid deadly Russian attacks

Sweden pledges $1.25 bln in military aid to Ukraine amid deadly Russian attacks
Transitional council names prime minister in violence-hit Haiti

Transitional council names prime minister in violence-hit Haiti
WORLD Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

Israel has allegedly conducted a nearly decade-long campaign to obstruct the International Criminal Court (ICC) from issuing arrest warrants against its leaders, according to the Guardian.

ECONOMY Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax

Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax

A minimum corporate tax will be applied to global companies operating in Türkiye that have not been subject to taxation due to not having headquarters in the country, generating a significant inflow of resources for Türkiye.
SPORTS Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Panathinaikos came back from a 14-point deficit and captured its seventh EuroLeague title on May 26 night, defeating the presumed favorite Real Madrid 95-80.
﻿