UN calls for scam center clampdown

UN calls for scam center clampdown

GENEVA
UN calls for scam center clampdown

The U.N. human rights agency on Feb. 20 called on governments to clamp down on scam centers, which have mushroomed in Southeast Asia and where hundreds of thousands of people have been trafficked into forced labor.

The agency released a report documenting torture, sexual abuse, forced abortions, food deprivation, solitary confinement and other abuses.

"The litany of abuse is staggering and at the same time heart-breaking," U.N. Human Rights high commissioner Volker Türk said, calling on governments to act against corruption that was "deeply entrenched in such lucrative scamming operations, and to prosecute the criminal syndicates behind them."

The UNHCR had already said in a 2023 report that hundreds of thousands of people were forced to work in the centers, that other investigations have found are responsible for billions of dollars of online fraud.

The new report said satellite imagery and on-ground reports show that nearly three-quarters of the scam operations are in the Mekong region and have spread to some Pacific Island countries, South Asia, Gulf States, West Africa and the Americas.

Based on accounts from victims, police, and civil society groups, the report said forced laborers had described being held in immense compounds resembling self-contained towns, made up of heavily fortified multi-story buildings with barbed wire-topped walls and armed guards.

The report into forced labor at scam centers in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates between 2021 and 2025, reinforced reports of the deprivation that the scam center workers are put through.

The U.N. said that many of the forced laborers were wrongly treated as criminals once freed.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs
LATEST NEWS

  1. US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

    US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

  2. Trump says weighing strike on Iran as Tehran says draft deal coming soon

    Trump says weighing strike on Iran as Tehran says draft deal coming soon

  3. Erdoğan says renewables reach 62 pct of installed capacity

    Erdoğan says renewables reach 62 pct of installed capacity

  4. EU steel exports to US plummet 30 percent after Trump tariffs

    EU steel exports to US plummet 30 percent after Trump tariffs

  5. Russian deputy foreign minister named as ambassador to Türkiye

    Russian deputy foreign minister named as ambassador to Türkiye
Recommended
US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs
Trump says weighing strike on Iran as Tehran says draft deal coming soon

Trump says weighing strike on Iran as Tehran says draft deal coming soon
Cyprus abandoned airport to become shared heritage site

Cyprus' abandoned airport to become shared heritage site
Saudi Arabia may enrich uranium under proposed US deal

Saudi Arabia may enrich uranium under proposed US deal
Ex-South Korea leader apologizes for martial law crisis

Ex-South Korea leader apologizes for martial law crisis
Trump says hes ordering release of data on UFOs and aliens

Trump says he's ordering release of data on UFOs and aliens
WORLD US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday that Donald Trump exceeded his authority in imposing a swath of tariffs that upended global trade, blocking a key tool the president has wielded to impose his economic agenda.

ECONOMY EU steel exports to US plummet 30 percent after Trump tariffs

EU steel exports to US plummet 30 percent after Trump tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump's hefty duties on steel have caused European exports to the United States to plummet by a third since July 2025, an industry group said Friday, calling for a "balanced" U.S.-EU tariff deal.
SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray pushed Juventus to the brink of elimination from the Champions League in a wild 5-2 comeback win in Istanbul on Tuesday.

﻿