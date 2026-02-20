Ex-South Korea leader apologizes for martial law crisis

Ex-South Korea leader apologizes for martial law crisis

SEOUL
Ex-South Korea leader apologizes for martial law crisis

A TV screen shows a file image of former South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

South Korea's disgraced former president Yoon Suk Yeol apologized on Feb. 20 for the "hardship" caused by his 2024 martial law decree, one day after he was sentenced to life in prison for insurrection.

The Seoul Central District Court on Feb. 19 found Yoon guilty of leading a December 2024 insurrection designed to "paralyze" the National Assembly.

Although Yoon acknowledged his bid to impose military rule had caused "frustration," he maintained it was a measure taken "solely for the sake of the nation."

"I deeply apologize to the people for the frustration and hardships I have caused them, due to my own shortcomings, despite my resolve to save the nation," Yoon said in a statement shared through his lawyer.

Yoon lashed the court's verdict as "difficult to accept," but did not give any indication as to whether he would appeal.

It was not clear when 65-year-old Yoon would be eligible for parole, although most inmates serving life terms can typically apply after 20 years.

Presiding judge Ji Gwi-yeon said Yoon sent troops to the National Assembly building in an effort to silence political opponents who had frustrated his attempts to govern.

Prosecutors had sought the harshest penalty for Yoon's insurrection charges, urging the court to sentence him to death.

South Korea has an unofficial moratorium on capital punishment, with the last prisoners executed in 1997.

