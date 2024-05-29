Taiwan to work with US to face 'authoritarian expansionism': President Lai

Taiwan to work with US to face 'authoritarian expansionism': President Lai

TAIPEI
Taiwan to work with US to face authoritarian expansionism: President Lai

This handout picture taken and released by the Taiwan Presidential Office on May 29, 2024 shows Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te (R) shaking hands with US Senator Dan Sullivan during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei.

President Lai Ching-te told visiting U.S. lawmakers Wednesday that Taiwan would work with the United States to counter "authoritarian expansionism", days after China staged major military drills around the self-ruled island.

Lai has been labelled by Beijing as a "traitor" and "saboteur of peace and stability" since the new president vowed to defend the island's sovereignty and democracy in his inaugural speech on May 20.

Three days after he was sworn into office, warships and fighter jets encircled Taiwan in drills China said was "punishment" for Lai's "confession of Taiwan independence" and a test of its ability to seize control of the island.

China claims democratic Taiwan as part of its territory and says it will never renounce the use of force to bring it under Beijing's control.

Speaking Wednesday to the first bipartisan delegation from the U.S. Senate to visit since his inauguration, Lai appealed for continued support from the island's most powerful ally.

"Facing the challenge of the pandemic, we supported one another. Now facing authoritarian expansionism, we continue to work together," Lai said.

"Looking ahead, we will continue to do all we can to safeguard democracy so that democratic Taiwan can continue to shine its light upon the world."

Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth, an Iraq war veteran and head of the delegation, responded by telling Lai "you can count on us to always show up for Taiwan".

Duckworth also announced she would be joining Republican Senator Dan Sullivan's "Stand With Taiwan Act", a bill to impose economic, energy and financial sanctions on China in the event of military invasion or other use of force against Taiwan.

"I hope (I am) the first Democratic senator on that bill and I hope he would be able to introduce that when we get back to Washington," she said.

Sullivan said Duckworth's weigh-in was "a huge outcome of our trip to Taiwan already".

He added that their visit underlined "our rock-solid, principled bipartisan support for Taiwan".

The delegation, which was also joined by the Democratic Party's Chris Coons and Laphonza Butler, was the second group of U.S. lawmakers Lai received this week.

On Monday, Lai met with a six-member delegation from the U.S. House of Representatives.

China's foreign ministry criticised that as a "sneaky visit", which was "sending a seriously wrong signal to the separatist force of Taiwan independence".

cooperation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish parliament calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting

Turkish parliament calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish parliament calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting

    Turkish parliament calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting

  2. Victims of Solingen attack remembered on 31st anniversary

    Victims of Solingen attack remembered on 31st anniversary

  3. Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

    Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

  4. Erdoğan accuses UN, US, Europe of complicity in Gaza attacks

    Erdoğan accuses UN, US, Europe of complicity in Gaza attacks

  5. Türkiye to warn allies over arms restrictions, anti-terror fight

    Türkiye to warn allies over arms restrictions, anti-terror fight
Recommended
Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC
Israeli strikes rock Rafah as US says offensive does not cross red line

Israeli strikes rock Rafah as US says offensive does not cross red line
Indian capital records highest-ever temperature of 49.9 Celsius

Indian capital records highest-ever temperature of 49.9 Celsius
EU creates AI Office to regulate tech under tough new law

EU creates 'AI Office' to regulate tech under tough new law
Chinas Xi meets Egyptian leader Sisi in Beijing

China's Xi meets Egyptian leader Sisi in Beijing
Sweden pledges $1.25 bln in military aid to Ukraine amid deadly Russian attacks

Sweden pledges $1.25 bln in military aid to Ukraine amid deadly Russian attacks
Transitional council names prime minister in violence-hit Haiti

Transitional council names prime minister in violence-hit Haiti
WORLD Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

Israel has allegedly conducted a nearly decade-long campaign to obstruct the International Criminal Court (ICC) from issuing arrest warrants against its leaders, according to the Guardian.

ECONOMY Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax

Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax

A minimum corporate tax will be applied to global companies operating in Türkiye that have not been subject to taxation due to not having headquarters in the country, generating a significant inflow of resources for Türkiye.
SPORTS Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Panathinaikos came back from a 14-point deficit and captured its seventh EuroLeague title on May 26 night, defeating the presumed favorite Real Madrid 95-80.
﻿