Aquaculture export increases by 65 percent in 5 years

ISTANBUL
The Turkish aquaculture industry, a key driver in the nation’s exports since the early 2000s, has seen a 65 percent increase in exports, rising from $1 billion to $1.7 billion.

Sinan Kızıltan, chairman of the exporters’ association of the sector, highlighted Türkiye’s position as Europe’s largest producer of sea bass and sea bream and the world’s second-largest trout producer at the Federation of European Aquaculture Producers (FEAP) General Assembly which brought together 45 representatives from 17 countries.

Kızıltan emphasized that Turkish entrepreneurs have developed state-of-the-art facilities, allowing for export of diverse seafood products to over 100 countries.

In 2023, the sector’s exports reached $1.679 billion, with sea bass and sea bream leading at $517 million and $418 million, respectively.

Turkish salmon exports rose significantly to $376 million, with trout at $112 million and tuna at $51 million.

Kızıltan also discussed the “Turkish Tastes TURQUALITY” project, which has promoted Turkish seafood in the U.S. since 2018, aiming to strengthen ties with international industry professionals and institutions.

The project seeks to surpass $2 billion in seafood exports by 2028 through quality-focused initiatives.

Turgay Türkyılmaz from the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry noted the increasing global demand for animal protein and Türkiye’s leading role in aquaculture, ranking first in Europe and 17th globally.

He highlighted Türkiye’s status as a net exporter and the importance of sustainable practices in the sector to keep it up, sharing that various projects were carried out in this field “to create a sustainable and resilient aquaculture food system from production to final consumption.”

