No place for YPG in new Syria: Defense minister

Serkan Demirtaş-ANKARA

As Syria enters a new era after the fall of the Assad regime, there is no place for the YPG terrorist organization in this country, Türkiye’s defense minister has said, stressing that the priority of the new administration is to create a terror-free country where everyone will live in peace and prosperity.

“In this new era, the PKK/YPG will be cleared from Syria sooner or later. Both Türkiye and the new Syrian administration want this. Non-Syrian members of the organization will leave the country. Syrians will lay down their arms,” Defense Minister Yaşar Güler told Ankara bureau chiefs during a year-ender press conference in Ankara over the weekend.

Güler’s remarks came after the six-decade Baath regime collapsed on Dec. 8 and the opposition groups are in the process of establishing a new government in the country.

Türkiye has no problem with the Kurds in the region, either in Iraq or Syria, but its fight against the armed terrorist organization will continue, the minister stressed, recalling that the PKK/YPG has been suppressing the Kurds in both countries for years.

“Our problem is with the PKK/YPG terrorist organization, which also oppresses our Kurdish brothers,” he stated.

US must see the new reality in Syria

On the continued partnership between the United States and the YPG under the pretext of combatting the ISIL in Syria, the minister underlined the fact that “the situation has changed.”

“Now everyone has to admit the obvious reality, whether they want it or not,” Güler said.

The opposition forces have captured Tel Rifaat and Manbij from the YPG and they have recently taken control of Deir er-Zor, a strategic province where most of the oil resources are located, from the YPG, the defense minister recalled.

“Thus, the YPG is now deprived of its main source of income. In fact, facilities providing resources to terrorists in northern Syria were hit in operations carried out after the TAI attack,” Güler underlined, recalling the PKK’s terror attack against Türkiye’s main defense industry facility in the Turkish capital in late October killing five people.

The terror organization is now financially suffering, the minister, drawing attention to the fact some YPG leaders have conveyed moderate messages to the new government in recent days.

“The ringleader of the terror organization in Syria, Ferhat Abdi Şahin, has said in a statement broadcast on their own channel said ‘We are reconciling with the new government. In regions where we are in Syria, no flag other than the new Syria flag will fly,'” the minister said.

“This is elaborated as a message by the terror organization to protect itself in the new era.”

Neither Türkiye nor the new government in Syria will tolerate the YPG to act unilaterally and create a space for itself. Our priority is to clear the YPG from Syria. We tell this openly to our American friends. We are expecting them to reassess their stance, the minister added.

New government must be given chance

On the new government in Syria, Minister Güler recalled that they have openly said they will respect all international institutions and the U.N.

“In addition, in case they find chemical weapons they will inform the Organization for the Prohibition of the Chemical Weapons (OPWC) in a transparent way. We are of the opinion that we all should see what they will do and give them a chance,” he stated.

On a question of whether Türkiye may offer military cooperation to the new government, Güler recalled that Türkiye has signed such agreements with dozens of countries in the world and can do it with the new government in Syria should they demand.

Russia has not withdrawn from Syria

On a question about the Russian bases in Syria and whether they have started to withdraw their troops, Güler said there is no clear sign that Russia is withdrawing. “I don’t think they will leave; they will do whatever they can to remain there,” he said.

All the countries in the region are developing their own game plans and Türkiye is taking own measures concerning its defense and security, the minister added.

On a question about the Turkish troops in Syria, Güler explained that the only reason for the Turkish deployment there is to prevent the division of Syria and establishment of a terror corridor along its borders.

“All these issues can be discussed with the new government of Syria and reassessed when necessary conditions develop,” he said.

Two Eurofighter jets to land in Ankara

Over the questions, Güler updated on Türkiye’s continued negotiations for the supply of F-16s and F-35 jetfighters from the U.S. and Eurofighters from the European consortium.

“Talks on the supply of the Eurofighters continue in a positive manner. Two Eurofighters flying from the United Kingdom to Qatar to attend a military drill will land in Ankara on Dec. 18, and we will have the chance to see these warfighters,” he informed.

Talks for the supply of 40 new F-16s from the U.S. are also developing and it will have a positive impact on Türkiye’s will to purchase F-35s, Güler suggested.

“We will raise the removal of CAATSA sanctions, which is in violation of allied spirit, with the new government that will take office in the U.S.,” Güler said. The U.S. imposed a set of sanctions on Türkiye after it deployed S-400 air defense systems from Russia in 2019.

On a question, Güler reiterated that Türkiye’s position over the deployment of these systems has not changed.

Iraqi border fully secured

Güler also shared important information on Türkiye’s continued fight against terrorism inside and outside the country.

As a result of the Claw-Lock Operation launched in 2022, Türkiye could fully secure its border with Iraq, the minister underlined.

Some 2939 terrorists were neutralized in operations since the beginning of 2024 and 99 terrorists surrendered, he added.

Minister Güler recalled that Türkiye and Iraq signed an important agreement on the fight against terror in 2024 after the latter declared the PKK a banned organization in Iraq.

“We welcome this move and express our expectation that they will soon designate the PKK as a terrorist organization,” the minister added.