Renewables account for half of power generation in first quarter

ISTANBUL

Electricity generation from renewable energy sources in Türkiye reached nearly half of the total electricity production by the end of the first quarter of the year, according to data from the Energy Ministry.

Electricity production in the first three months of this year reached a total of 86.5 million megawatt-hours (MWh), while 35 million MWh came from solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, dam and river plants.

Türkiye, which prioritizes the use of domestic energy sources as a part of its fight against climate change and the reduction of the current account deficit, is increasing the number of plants that use clean energy sources in its electricity generation portfolio.

The number of plants contributing to electricity production from renewable energy sources in the same period was recorded as 34,467.

Moreover, in line with the goal of growing the industrial sector, meeting the increasing energy demand parallel to the growing population and reducing the current account deficit caused by fossil fuel imports, particular emphasis is being placed on renewable energy investments.

By the end of March, there were 32,882 solar energy plants, 376 wind plants, 66 geothermal plants, 376 biomass plants, 147 dam plants and 620 river plants.

Türkiye's total installed electricity capacity reached 117,876 MW by the end of March.

Meanwhile, the share of renewable energy sources in total electricity installed capacity reached 60 percent by the end of March.