Intel: Russia developing weapon to target Starlink satellites

Intel: Russia developing weapon to target Starlink satellites

WASHINGTON
Intel: Russia developing weapon to target Starlink satellites

Two NATO-nation intelligence services suspect Russia is developing a new anti-satellite weapon to target Elon Musk's Starlink constellation with destructive orbiting clouds of shrapnel, with the aim of reining in Western space superiority that has helped Ukraine on the battlefield.

Intelligence findings seen by The Associated Press say the so-called “zone-effect” weapon would seek to flood Starlink orbits with hundreds of thousands of high-density pellets, potentially disabling multiple satellites at once but also risking catastrophic collateral damage to other orbiting systems.

Analysts who haven't seen the findings say they doubt such a weapon could work without causing uncontrollable chaos in space for companies and countries, including Russia and its ally China, that rely on thousands of orbiting satellites for communications, defense and other vital needs.

Such repercussions, including risks to its own space systems, could steer Moscow away from deploying or using such a weapon, analysts said.

Russia views Starlink in particular as a grave threat, the findings indicate. The thousands of low-orbiting satellites have been pivotal for Ukraine’s survival against Russia's full-scale invasion, now in its fourth year.

Russian officials repeatedly have warned that commercial satellites serving Ukraine's military could be legitimate targets. This month, Russia said it has fielded a new ground-based missile system, the S-500, which is capable of hitting low-orbit targets.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul to host 3rd Gaza solidarity march on first day of 2026

Istanbul to host 3rd Gaza solidarity march on first day of 2026
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul to host 3rd Gaza solidarity march on first day of 2026

    Istanbul to host 3rd Gaza solidarity march on first day of 2026

  2. US to recall nearly 30 career diplomats, including those in Egypt, Armenia

    US to recall nearly 30 career diplomats, including those in Egypt, Armenia

  3. Iran says missile program defensive, non-negotiable

    Iran says missile program defensive, non-negotiable

  4. Turkish nationals top Germany’s family unification visas in 2025

    Turkish nationals top Germany’s family unification visas in 2025

  5. Israel, Greece, Greek Cyprus signal ‘new stage’ in alliance

    Israel, Greece, Greek Cyprus signal ‘new stage’ in alliance
Recommended
Over 50 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 11 months

Over 50 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 11 months
Annual increase in agricultural input prices slows in October

Annual increase in agricultural input prices slows in October
New Zealand says agreed free trade deal with India

New Zealand says agreed free trade deal with India
Restaurant operators expect recovery in 2026

Restaurant operators expect recovery in 2026
“Made in EU” rule puts Turkish auto industry at risk: Association

“Made in EU” rule puts Turkish auto industry at risk: Association
US-China battle sees some companies choose Chinese

US-China battle sees some companies choose Chinese
WORLD US to recall nearly 30 career diplomats, including those in Egypt, Armenia

US to recall nearly 30 career diplomats, including those in Egypt, Armenia

The Trump administration is recalling nearly 30 career diplomats from ambassadorial and other senior embassy posts as it moves to reshape the U.S. diplomatic posture abroad with personnel deemed fully supportive of President Donald Trump’s “America First” priorities, the Associated Press reported on Dec. 22.
ECONOMY Over 50 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 11 months

Over 50 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 11 months

Türkiye welcomed 50.06 million foreign tourists between January and November, according to data released by the Culture and Tourism Ministry on Dec. 22.  Türkiye welcomed 50.06 million foreign tourists between January and November, according to data released by the Culture and Tourism Ministry on Dec. 22.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿