Iran says missile program defensive, non-negotiable

TEHRAN

Iran insisted on Dec. 22 that its missile program was defensive in nature and designed to dissuade attack, while adding the existence of its arsenal was not up for debate.

Israel had presented Iran's ballistic missiles, along with its nuclear program, as the two main threats it sought to neutralize during the 12-day war the foes fought in June.

"Iran's missile program was developed to defend Iran's territory, not for negotiation," Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said at a weekly press conference.

"Therefore, Iran's defense capabilities, designed to deter aggressors from any thought of attacking Iran, are not a matter that could be talked about."

Iran's ballistic capabilities put Israel within striking distance, and after Israel's unprecedented attacks that sparked the war in June, Tehran responded with waves of missiles and drones launched at Israeli cities.

According to U.S. broadcaster NBC, Israel is growing increasingly concerned that Iran is seeking to rebuild and expand its missile production following the war and may seek to attack it again to curtail those efforts.

During a planned visit to the U.S. later this month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "is expected to present [President Donald] Trump with options for the U.S. to join or assist in any new military operations,” NBC reported.

Over the course of the recent war, Israel struck military sites, nuclear facilities and residential areas, killing more than 1,000 people.

The U.S. briefly joined its ally in striking Iran's nuclear facilities before declaring a ceasefire.