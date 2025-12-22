Restaurant operators expect recovery in 2026

ISTANBUL
The Istanbul Chamber of Commerce’s (İTO) Restaurants and Food and Beverage Committee, in its year-end assessment, described 2025 as an exceptionally difficult year but expressed optimism that 2026 would mark the beginning of recovery.

Committee Chair Ebru Koralı and member Yücel Özalp noted that the first three months of 2025 were the worst the restaurant industry had experienced in the past 25 years, pointing to soaring costs as the main reason.

Koralı and Özalp explained that transporting a product from Antalya to Istanbul now costs more than producing it.

Labor expenses have risen sharply, with wages accounting for 45 to 50 percent of turnover in Türkiye, compared to around 25 percent globally, they noted.

“There are no winners in this situation,” they said. “Customers, employees and employers are all dissatisfied. Meals have become expensive for tourists, food prices have surpassed accommodation costs, energy expenses that should be around 2 to 3 percent have climbed to 8 to 9 percent and rents remain excessively high.”

They added that although turnover increased compared to the previous year due to inflation, the number of customers and average spending per person fell by 40 percent.

“People who once dined out weekly now go out only once a month and spend less, while business meals have also declined. Even New Year’s Eve reservations were weak, reflecting a lack of enthusiasm for socializing,” they said.

Looking ahead, Koralı and Özalp emphasized that 2026 will still be a challenging year but one in which balance can be restored. “If we join forces and work hard, we believe the sector will recover,” they said.

