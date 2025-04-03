Erdoğan meets Minguzzi family, pledges action on child safety

Erdoğan meets Minguzzi family, pledges action on child safety

ANKARA
Erdoğan meets Minguzzi family, pledges action on child safety

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday met with the family of 14-year-old Mattia Ahmet Minguzzi, who was killed, at the Presidential Dolmabahçe Office, where he expressed his condolences and shared a message of solidarity during Ramadan Bayram.

The meeting was attended by the child's mother, Yasemin Akıncılar Minguzzi and father, Andrea Minguzzi, along with Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç, AKP Istanbul MP Pervin Tuba Durgut and NUN Education and Culture Foundation Chair Esra Albayrak.

During the discussion, Erdoğan carefully listened to the grieving parents and engaged closely with every detail of their account. He stressed that this tragic loss should not be seen merely as an isolated incident but as a broader societal concern that demands urgent action.

The meeting addressed measures to ensure child safety, prevent similar tragedies, and raise public awareness. Erdoğan underscored the importance of a long-term approach and directed relevant institutions to take concrete steps.

Tunç assured that the legal process would be monitored closely and that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure justice is served transparently and meticulously.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Greek Cyprus approves law enabling women to volunteer for military service

Greek Cyprus approves law enabling women to volunteer for military service
LATEST NEWS

  1. Greek Cyprus approves law enabling women to volunteer for military service

    Greek Cyprus approves law enabling women to volunteer for military service

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu rules out candidacy at CHP convention

    Kılıçdaroğlu rules out candidacy at CHP convention

  3. Britain, France accuse Russia's Putin of delaying Ukraine ceasefire efforts

    Britain, France accuse Russia's Putin of delaying Ukraine ceasefire efforts

  4. India and Bangladesh leaders meet for first time since revolution

    India and Bangladesh leaders meet for first time since revolution

  5. US National Security Agency chief fired: US media

    US National Security Agency chief fired: US media
Recommended
Chicken döner shop shuts down after 648 hospitalized

Chicken döner shop shuts down after 648 hospitalized
Draft regulation unveiled over social media platforms

Draft regulation unveiled over social media platforms
Van dam lake offers canoeing among drifting ice floes

Van dam lake offers canoeing among drifting ice floes
UK police raid Turkish barber shops in money laundering ops

UK police raid Turkish barber shops in money laundering ops
Turkish womens billiards team crowned European champions

Turkish women's billiards team crowned European champions
2.5 mln children screened for autism across country

2.5 mln children screened for autism across country
Türkiye criticizes Israeli ministers over remarks, urges restraint amid regional tensions

Türkiye criticizes Israeli ministers over remarks, urges restraint amid regional tensions
WORLD Greek Cyprus approves law enabling women to volunteer for military service

Greek Cyprus approves law enabling women to volunteer for military service

Greek Cypriot parliament has approved legislation allowing women to volunteer for military service in a move officials said eliminates any gender bias over who can serve in the country’s National Guard.
ECONOMY Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

Türkiye will ramp up trade efforts with the U.S. and push for the removal of new tariffs imposed by Washington, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on April 4.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿