Erdoğan meets Minguzzi family, pledges action on child safety

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday met with the family of 14-year-old Mattia Ahmet Minguzzi, who was killed, at the Presidential Dolmabahçe Office, where he expressed his condolences and shared a message of solidarity during Ramadan Bayram.

The meeting was attended by the child's mother, Yasemin Akıncılar Minguzzi and father, Andrea Minguzzi, along with Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç, AKP Istanbul MP Pervin Tuba Durgut and NUN Education and Culture Foundation Chair Esra Albayrak.

During the discussion, Erdoğan carefully listened to the grieving parents and engaged closely with every detail of their account. He stressed that this tragic loss should not be seen merely as an isolated incident but as a broader societal concern that demands urgent action.

The meeting addressed measures to ensure child safety, prevent similar tragedies, and raise public awareness. Erdoğan underscored the importance of a long-term approach and directed relevant institutions to take concrete steps.

Tunç assured that the legal process would be monitored closely and that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure justice is served transparently and meticulously.