NATO taps Türkiye’s Havelsan for crucial software

NATO taps Türkiye’s Havelsan for crucial software

ISTANBUL
NATO taps Türkiye’s Havelsan for crucial software

NATO has decided to procure a tactical data link management center network planning software from Turkish defense company Havelsan, a system described in modern militaries as the “brain of battlefield communications.”

The software plans and synchronizes how all friendly forces operate together in a single, integrated digital battlespace.

The management center is a multifunctional hub regarded as the central nervous system of modern armed forces. It designs and manages tactical data-link networks, multi-link configurations and link activities, enabling air, land and naval forces to speak the same digital language and share the same operational picture in real time.

At the heart of this architecture is the network planning software. Command-and-control centers, airborne early-warning aircraft, fighter jets, warships, radar systems, ground forces and missile units continuously exchange position data, target information and radar tracks.

These units use different communication standards, all operating over limited and highly contested bandwidth.

The software functions as the intelligence layer of this system, determining in advance who will communicate with whom, through which data link, using which network design, encryption, frequency and timing — ensuring seamless, conflict-free data exchange across the battlespace.

After an extensive evaluation process conducted to meet an urgent operational requirement, NATO selected Havelsan as its supplier.

During live demonstrations with shortlisted companies, Havelsan’s project received the highest technical score from NATO evaluators.

According to the media, 2025 proved to be a landmark year for Havelsan, as the company surpassed $500 million in revenue and expanded its exports across four continents.

The Turkish defense industry, throughout the year, developed new capabilities to meet emerging battlefield requirements and the future combat environment.

Türkiye's defense and aerospace industry exports reached $8.5 billion this year, the country's defense industries chief has announced.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() German chancellor says Iran regime living its last days

German chancellor says Iran regime living its 'last days'
LATEST NEWS

  1. German chancellor says Iran regime living its 'last days'

    German chancellor says Iran regime living its 'last days'

  2. Turkish businessman killed in armed clash during safari trip in Ethiopia

    Turkish businessman killed in armed clash during safari trip in Ethiopia

  3. Türkiye posts $3.99 billion current account deficit in November

    Türkiye posts $3.99 billion current account deficit in November

  4. China says will 'safeguard' interests after Trump tariff threat over Iran

    China says will 'safeguard' interests after Trump tariff threat over Iran

  5. France's Le Pen in court with presidency bid on the line

    France's Le Pen in court with presidency bid on the line
Recommended
Turkish businessman killed in armed clash during safari trip in Ethiopia

Turkish businessman killed in armed clash during safari trip in Ethiopia
Ancient cities in Antalya showcase rare endemic plants to visitors

Ancient cities in Antalya showcase rare endemic plants to visitors
Istanbul introduces new rules on film and TV shoots

Istanbul introduces new rules on film and TV shoots
Industrial divers free shark entangled in fishing gear off Antalya

Industrial divers free shark entangled in fishing gear off Antalya
Mardin shatters tourism target with 4 million visitors

Mardin shatters tourism target with 4 million visitors
Aleppo unrest was SDFs bid to wreck Türkiye peace process: AKP spokesperson

Aleppo unrest was SDF's bid to wreck Türkiye peace process: AKP spokesperson
FM Fidan joins online talks on Gaza peace plans second phase

FM Fidan joins online talks on Gaza peace plan's second phase
WORLD German chancellor says Iran regime living its last days

German chancellor says Iran regime living its 'last days'

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Tuesday that Iran's regime was living out its last days, as pressure grew on the Islamic republic over crackdowns on protests that have reportedly killed hundreds of people.
ECONOMY Türkiye posts $3.99 billion current account deficit in November

Türkiye posts $3.99 billion current account deficit in November

Türkiye’s current account balance posted a deficit of $3.99 billion in November, the Central Bank announced on Jan. 13  
SPORTS Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Newcomer Matteo Guendouzi shined as Fenerbahçe defeated archrival Galatasaray 2-0 to claim the Turkish Super Cup on Jan. 10.

﻿