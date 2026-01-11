Istanbul bans protests around Iranian Consulate

ISTANBUL

Authorities in Istanbul have banned demonstrations around the Iranian Consulate and a planned press statement on Jan. 11, citing security concerns.

According to a statement from the district governor’s office, calls circulated for a press statement to be held around 1 p.m. near the consulate in Istanbul’s Fatih district.

The statement emphasized that the ban was implemented “to maintain public order and prevent potential provocative actions.”

Nationwide protests in Iran entered their third week on Jan. 11, with demonstrators continuing to take to the streets.

The demonstrations have killed at least 116 people, while 2,600 others have been detained, according to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

The unrest, initially sparked by deteriorating economic conditions, has also received support from Iranians living abroad.

In London, a protester climbed onto the balcony of the Iranian embassy and pulled down the country’s flag during an anti-regime demonstration.

Social media footage appeared to show a man replacing the flag with the pre-Islamic revolution lion and sun flag, often used by opposition groups in the country.

With the internet down in Iran and phone lines cut off, gauging the demonstrations from abroad has grown more difficult.

According to data from the Turkish Interior Ministry’s migration management body, the number of Iranian residents in Türkiye holding residence permits stood at nearly 75,000 as of June 2025.