Erdoğan urges family growth amid demographic concerns

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Jan. 11 issued a warning regarding Türkiye’s declining birth rates and aging population, describing current demographic trends as a threat to the nation’s future.

"I say... at least three children. This is essential for a strong family. We need to increase our population," Erdoğan said at an art center exhibition in Istanbul.

The president’s remarks come as the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reports that the country’s total fertility rate has plummeted to 1.48, well below the 2.1 replacement level required for a population to remain stable without immigration.

"Especially as a community with a predominantly Muslim population, we want to increase the population of our country without any hesitation," he said.

"Currently, developments are not good. Even when talking to our closest associates, you see that they, unfortunately, are against population growth. This seriously saddens us."

United Nations projections suggest a potentially more drastic decline, with some scenarios indicating Türkiye’s population could fall from its current 85 million to just 25 million by the end of the century. TÜİK’s own low-growth projections estimate a drop to 54 million.

Authorities cite the rising age of marriage and parenthood as primary drivers of the decline. Since 2001, the average age of first-time mothers has climbed from 25.8 to 29.3, while the average age for fathers has risen to 28.

To combat these trends, the government has launched a multi-pronged "Family Year" initiative in 2025. The Family and Social Services Ministry introduced a new logo depicting a mother, father and three children under the Turkish flag, while state institutions have coordinated nationwide events to promote traditional family structures.

A centerpiece of the government's strategy is the Family and Youth Fund, which provides eligible young couples with interest-free marriage loans of 150,000 Turkish Liras (around $3,500).

The loans feature a two-year grace period and a four-year repayment plan. Additionally, a new population policies board has been established to study the shrinking youth base and the challenges of an aging society.

The president's comments followed a diplomatic schedule in Istanbul. On Jan. 10, Erdoğan held a closed-door meeting at his Dolmabahçe office with Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono and Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin. The meeting was attended by their Turkish counterparts, Hakan Fidan and Yaşar Güler.

Before the talks, Erdoğan met with members of the press to mark Working Journalists' Day. "Hopefully, we will have the opportunity to celebrate many more anniversaries together," he told reporters.