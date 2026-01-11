Türkiye emphasizes support for Somalia, rejects Israeli recognition of Somaliland

ANKARA
A group of Somalis, carrying Somali flags and chanting slogans against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel, protest Israel's decision to recognize Somaliland, gathering in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, on December 28, 2025.

Türkiye emphasized its “strong support” for Somalia on Saturday and stressed its rejection of Israel’s recognition of the Somaliland region.

Turkish Deputy Minister Ambassador Musa Kulaklıkaya made the remarks as he chaired the 22nd Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, convened in Saudi Arabia to address Israel’s decision to recognize the region.

Kulaklıkaya “emphasized Türkiye’s strong support for Somalia, underlined the rejection of Israel’s recognition of the Somaliland region as being in contravention of international law,” according to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He “reiterated Türkiye’s unwavering support for all international efforts aimed at protecting the rights of the Palestinian people and achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.”

Israel announced Dec. 26 that it had officially recognized Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, becoming the only country to do it. The move drew sharp criticism across the region, describing the move as illegal and a threat to international peace and security.

Somaliland has operated as a de facto self-governing entity since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, but it has not received international recognition as a sovereign state.

Turkish, Uzbek FMs review bilateral ties over phone
